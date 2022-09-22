Great White Shark Fitted With GPS Tracker Draws 'Self-portrait' in Atlantic Ocean

A shark fitted with a GPS tracker drew a shark in the waters of the Atlantic in a pretty meta development today. Call it a self-portrait if you will. Shared by Twitter user Jeff Barnaby, the graphic traces the path taken by the shark and if you join the dots together, you’ve got yourself what comes pretty close to looking like a shark outline. Tracking sharks is an important component of how marine biologists study the movements and behaviour patterns of sharks, including reasons for their migration.

The shark in question is Breton the Great White, said Barnaby in a tweet. It’s a male great white shark weighing 1,500lbs and measuring over 13 feet in length, as per a Newsweek report. In 2020, ocean research group OCEARCH fitted him with a satellite tagger so as to protect the endangered species. Breton is known for his long sojourns: in October 2021, the shark traversed a distance of roughly 1,500 miles.

Breton is named after Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, where he was first tagged, reported The Inertia. He usually swims around the U.S. East Coast.

A shark fitted with a GPS tracker drew a shark in the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/qVbpW4AcgN — Jeff Barnaby (@tripgore) September 17, 2022

#ocearch can we talk about how Breton looks like he’s doodling a shark 😂 @OCEARCH pic.twitter.com/zKux7X1GcI — Chloe Marie (@ChloeMarieReads) May 24, 2022

ALL HAIL — Alexis Vandom 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇺🇦 (@VandomVA) September 18, 2022

He's named after cape Breton, that's Breton the great white. — Jeff Barnaby (@tripgore) September 18, 2022

the GPS likely doesn’t sample the shark’s location constantly , but rather at set intervals like every few hours or days. the dots represent the points the shark was located at each of these intervals! The lines just connect the dots so you know what order they go in — katie❕ (@furmank8) September 18, 2022

They're letting us know that they know we're watching. — Ann Ihilation (@AnnHertzz) September 19, 2022

Sharks are hunted by humans for their organs for many reasons including medicine, cuisine and fins, despite being illegal across many countries. However, according to the findings of a study in 2020, they have similar hunters in the ocean, too.

Orcas, also known as killer whales, have been reportedly attacking and feasting on organs of great white sharks. This discovery is based on autopsies performed on six bodies of these great sea predators that have ended up dead on the shores of South Africa over the years.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here