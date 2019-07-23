Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Great White Shark Leaps to Snatch Fish Caught by Family on a Boat, Scary Videos Goes Viral

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, Massachusetts, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told reporters that the the creature 'gave us a pretty good scare.'

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
A great white shark | Image credit: Reuters (Image for representation)
A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up-close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, Massachusetts, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it "gave us a pretty good scare."

His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water's surface.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.

Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.

Sharks have been making a splash on the internet recently with videos of close-calls between sharks and humans went viral. In one of the videos, filmed by a photographer on a drone, a shark could be seen lurking close to the photographers's children as they bathed in the shallow waters of a beach in Florida's New Smyrna Beach.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

