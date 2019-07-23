Great White Shark Leaps to Snatch Fish Caught by Family on a Boat, Scary Videos Goes Viral
A great white shark | Image credit: Reuters (Image for representation)
A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up-close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.
Doug Nelson, of Franklin, Massachusetts, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it "gave us a pretty good scare."
Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019
His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water's surface.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.
Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.
Sharks have been making a splash on the internet recently with videos of close-calls between sharks and humans went viral. In one of the videos, filmed by a photographer on a drone, a shark could be seen lurking close to the photographers's children as they bathed in the shallow waters of a beach in Florida's New Smyrna Beach.
(With inputs from Associated Press)
