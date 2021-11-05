'Greatest in My Life’: Kid’s Emotional Note for Coach Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

The Internet sometimes is the most blissful place. It introduces us to the purest form of human emotions and reinstalls the faith in humanity and human bonds. This clip of a young kid reading out an emotional node for his coach and tearing up in the process is just a sweet reminder that not everything around has become unattached. The clip which was originally shared on TikTok was reshared on the Reddit page ‘r/aww’. The video shows the boy handing over a gift to his coach before taking the note out. He starts by calling his coach Richard the greatest coach in his life. Thanking him for teaching the football game, the young boy tells Richard that he loves him. As moves towards the end of the letter, the boy thanks to the coach again and his voice starts trembling due to the overflow of emotions

Overwhelmed by the love, the coach comforts the boy with a hug.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

The emotional exchange left many teary-eyed and garnered over 5 thousand upvotes on Twitter. Reacting to the clip, netizens could not hold their emotions back and confess to having wet eyes while watching the boy break down. “I can’t see my keyboard to type “so did I!!!" Easily one of the favourite videos I’ve ever seen on any social platform. That guy changed that little boy’s life, and I’m sure so many other little youngsters. Solid human right there, no doubt., wrote a user in his reaction.

Netizens could not stop but appreciate the fact that the coach had such a positive impact on the child’s mind. A user wrote, “Great to see a coach clearly putting the time in to make a difference for the kids at even such a young age."

Calling it pure love, netizens said every child deserves the guidance of a good coach in their life.

It’s indeed one of the most heartwarming clips we have seen on social media. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.