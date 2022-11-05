'Greatest Privilege': Indian Man's Tweet After Getting Laid Off From Twitter Wins Hearts

Elon Musk, who recently fired former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, has no intention of stopping there. He has since defended his decision to fire roughly 50% of the company’s staff. More employees either appear to be in danger of losing their jobs or have already lost them. Yash Agarwal, 25, is one of those who was sacked after Musk took charge. He was certainly not one of those people who would be distraught after they lost their jobs.

Yash Agarwal shared a photo of himself on social media and informed his friends and followers about his termination. Yash described his position with Twitter India and South Asia as a Public Policy Associate on LinkedIn. But despite losing his job, he wasn’t devastated. Instead, he seems to have enjoyed his time working with the organisation. He uploaded a joyful photo of himself clutching onto two pillows bearing the Twitter logo.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

“Just got laid off from Twitter. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture,” Yash wrote in a post that he put out on his LinkedIn and Twitter with the hashtags ‘Love Where You Worked’ and ‘Love Twitter’.

With over 45,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets, the post has gained widespread attention. On social media, Yash’s post is trending for all the right reasons. His optimism was recognised by the internet, which encouraged him with their good words.

One user said, “What a way to mark your exit – with dignity & light-hearted humour. Congratulations on your stint with Twitter & all the best for everything that’s yet to come.”

What a way to mark your exit – with dignity & light-hearted humour. 😄

Congratulations on your stint with Twitter & all the best for everything that’s yet to come. 🙌 — Anjali B. (@MsAnjaliB) November 4, 2022

“Man, the way he retains his calm. More power and positivity to you,” said another user.

Man, the way he retains his calm. 🤗 More power and positivity to you 🤗 https://t.co/XBK1u8rC2g — Chin (@chinspran) November 5, 2022

A third user wrote, “He’s just got laid off but look at the attitude! You are a winner young man!!”

He’s just got laid off but look at the attitude ! You are a winner young man !! https://t.co/4kCSXckHiY — Anushka Perera (@PeAnushka) November 4, 2022

About half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees appeared to be in line for job losses when the company announced in an email that layoffs would begin on Friday. The micro-blogging site is said to be losing more than $4 million every day.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here