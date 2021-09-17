Greatest Throwback? Cadbury Swaps Gender Roles in Twist to Vintage Cricket Ad

Cadbury Dairy Milk India rehashed one of its iconic ads, but this time around, with an attempt to overturn conventional gender roles. It evoked nostalgia and reactions from various quarters. While some thought it was commendable, others were waxing poetic about the older ad that came out in 1993. In the OG ad, a male Cricketer on the field struggles to focus as his girlfriend waits in the stands with a Cadbury in hand. By the end of it, she does a victory dance as she evades security to get onto the field.

For the new ad, the caption reads: “Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth". It follows the same plot, except the genders of the player and the beau have been swapped. “Oh wow!! Take a bow, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ogilvy 🙂 A simple, obvious twist that was long overdue, and staring right at all of us all this while!" wrote a Twitter user, sharing the new ad on the microblogging platform.

“That’s a great and bad message both at the same time. Great to see the ad try to address the gender shackles but absolutely horrendous to send a message that a fast bowl can be played without a wearing a helmet ! The rules of the sport have changed since the last ad was made," responded one user. It brought on a debate on what the supposed purpose of the ad might be: while some said it was merely to sell chocolates, others felt it might be an attempt to inspire more women to take on sports.

Others couldn’t help but notice the glaring similarity with pitch-invader Jarvo and his shenanigans. They saw an opportunity for memes and took it gladly. Pitch invader Daniel Jarvis or Jarvo was apprehended by the police after he tried to disrupt proceedings in the India v England Test series for the third time. He ran onto the pitch on the second day of the fourth Test match between India and England to surprise the players from both sides.

Yet others were more focussed on the aesthetics of the ad when pitched against the old one, discussing their cinematography at length. “My only complaint is that current cinematography trends have robbed the vibrancy that the original had. That dress is iconic because it was bright and looked eye catching," wrote one user, with many others agreeing.

Here’s the OG ad in case you want to revisit:

Currently, the women’s teams of India and Australia are set to play a Pink Ball Test match. The multi-format series was scheduled to commence on 19 September in Sydney and matches were to be played in Melbourne and Perth as well. However, now with rising Covid-19 cases in New South Wales and Victoria, the series will start on September 21 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Queensland.

