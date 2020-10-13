Greek Athlete Scales Mount Olympus Carrying his Differently-abled Student, Fulfils Her Dream

People often go out of their way for someone they care about. Sometimes, special deeds are performed just to bring a smile to the face of friends or loved ones. An athlete from Greece made a special effort to fulfil the dream of his differently-abled student of climbing Mount Olympus.

The athlete named Marios Giannakou met Eleftheria Tosiou, a 22-year-old Biology student, last month. During the meeting, Eleftheria expressed her wish that she wanted to scale Mount Olympus. A few weeks after the meeting, Marios, who had already climbed the mountain 50 times in his career, decided to do it for the 51sttime to make her dream come true.

He had even taken to Instagram to reveal that Eleftheria would be the first person with a disability to reach the highest point on Mount Olympus. Giannakou wrote the post in Greek.

Before climbing the mountain, Marios checked the diary, studied the meteorological forecasts, and organised the appropriate support team. He carried Eleftheria on his back and started climbing. They reached the highest point of

Mount Olympus, Mount Mytikas, on October 5 at 9.02 am. Giannakou informed his Instagram followers that they had scaled the mountain, posting a picture in which he can be seen smiling and carrying the student on his back.

The caption of the post reads, “There is nothing more real than the dream. 09:02 am, We reached the top of Greece with Eleftheria and our team.”

Giannakou and his team first reached a refuge situated at a height of 2,400 m. They rested there before setting off for Mt Mytikas, Olympus’ highest peak located at 2,918 m. It took them more than 10 hours to scale the mountain.

“For me, all international races, the medals and the distinctions so far, mean little compared to that goal,” Greek Reporter quoted the athlete as saying.

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Giannakou and Eleftheria, saying it was a fantastic idea and they were glad that he implemented it.