Greek Businessman Dumps Rs 16,00,000 in Dustbin

Losing even a penny could be an annoying experience. Many reading this article must have gone through the distress after realising that they had thrown their pair of jeans into the washing machine and it had Rs 500 note in one of the pockets.

Now think, what level of distress a man might have gone through when he realised that he had thrown a bag containing Rs 16 lakh into a dustbin. An incident has been reported from Greece, where a businessman accidentally dumped 19,000 Euros, over Rs 16,00,000, in a dustbin after mistaking it to be garbage.

According to reports, a businessman from the Greek Island of Limos was carrying cash in a bag and a garbage bag on Monday. He on his way to office dumped both the bags into the dustbin. After reaching his shop he realized that he had dumped the bag containing cash along with the garbage bag into the dustbin.

The businessman told the local media that on realising his mistake he rushed to the area where he had dumped his garbage bags but to his shock he found both the garbage bags missing from the dustbin.

“I got panicked and stopped the cops and detailed the officers about the money and how I threw them accidentally into a dustbin,” said the businessman.

The police officers along with him located the garbage truck and caught up with the vehicle at the island harbour before it could dump the contents for burning.

The businessman told the local media that he along with three officers got at the rake and started rummaging through all the trash. After a few minutes of searching we found the first garbage bag but the bag filled with money was yet untraceable.

According to reports, the man and the police officers on finding the first bag were hopeful that they would locate the one with money too. The businessman and the cops searched each garbage bag in the dump and finally found the bag with the euros after a hunt of almost an hour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.