Green Army Pay a Fitting Tribute to ‘Disappointed’ Pakistani Fan During New Zealand Match
A Pakistani cricket fan who had gone viral for his forlorn expression over the team’s dismal start in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 now has T-shirts dedicated to him.
Screenshot from @cricketworldcup Twitter handle.
Muhammad Sarim Akhtar was among the spectators when a Pakistani fielder dropped a dolly by the boundary during their game against Australia in the mega tournament. Hands on hips, Akhtar was captured by the cameras with a look of shock and disbelief on his face.
Social media users soon got hold of the screen grab and turned the man into a viral meme, aptly capturing the emotions of disappointed Pakistani fans at large.
“I didn’t even feel the need to curse him (the Pakistani fielder),” he later told a Pakistani news channel.
Now the official Twitter account of the ICC World Cups has shared a video of several Pakistani fans wearing T-shirts dedicated to Akhtar during Pakistan’s match against New Zealand.
A group of Pakistan fans have come to today's game wearing @msarimakhtar (A.K.A the 'Meme Guy') T-shirts 😂 #CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/WNpUelPh3l— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
“I think it (the t-shirt) encapsulates all our emotions through the world cup. Love, hope, disappointment, anger, frustration. We saw his face and we were like, whether we lose or win, his face has got to represent us,” one Pakistani fan said during an interview.
“We got these t-shirts literally two days before flying out for the South Africa game,” another is heard saying.
Yet another said the reason for the meme going viral was because “this is going to be the universal emoji for dropped catches.”
The Pakistani fans said they were trying to goad their team into delivering better performances by wearing the T-shirts.
“Hopefully we won’t get to see faces like these till the finals,” one upbeat fan said.
Akhtar became a viral meme on the Internet in no time.
Imam Ul Haq played 75 balls for his selfish fifty and inzamam be like "Naak katwa do Meri sifarish ki"#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8uTdI4tTh0— Fasih Uddin (@Fasih_Uddin) June 12, 2019
You can see 220 million Pakistanis in him 💔#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UHTM4ORvyY— HURAIRA ツ (@AslamYaxin) June 12, 2019
player of the match #CWC19 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/L2VW8ihyp3— Syed Ali Sarim 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@imAviator) June 12, 2019
