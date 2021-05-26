'Green Curry Cake' by Delhi-born MasterChef Contestant is Breaking the Internet

Two weeks ago, when Delhi-born Depinder Chhiber cooked chhole, parantha and kadhai paneer for the judges of MasterChef Australia 13, she “absolutely stunned” them. Jock Zonfrillo, who judges the competitive cooking game show along with Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, termed Chhiber as “the one to beat.” Now, Chhiber has made something unique, a dish that vouches for her inventiveness — green curry cake with chocolate chilli Ganache and coconut ice-cream. She was asked to make a new dish with onions and she came up with a cake. The new dish managed to wow foodies on social media and the judges alike.

“The onion, it’s there. It’s humming, but, in a sweet way, and also a savoury way,” said Allen in his verdict on the dish. According to Leong, Chhiber considered the elements that make a great curry and a great cake and then found the gaps that can bring them together into a “dish that makes sense.” Zonfrillo, too, “absolutely loved” Chhiber’s dish.

Sharing the photos of her dish, Chhibber wrote on her Instagram that if someone was wondering how it tasted, it was wild. She also said that she never thought a Thai curry could ever taste like a dessert. People in the comments section of her post are wondering how she managed to get all that praise even when curry was the major component of her dish.

One foodie called her a “spice master.” Almost everyone was tempted to take a bite on the extraordinary dish.

Chhibber moved to Australia in 2002 when she was 10 years old. The 29-year-old currently works as a pharmacist in Sydney. After earning so much praise for her cooking skills, she is considering an outlet of her own. Chibber has said that she would like to make Indian cuisine accessible to all and will perhaps write a book on regional cuisine in the near future.

