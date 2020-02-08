Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Green Tree Frog Manages to Survive After Eating Venomous Snake and the Internet is Shocked

The frog was bitten by the snake several times, yet it miraculously survived.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Green Tree Frog Manages to Survive After Eating Venomous Snake and the Internet is Shocked
Photo: Facebook/ Chapel Pest Control

In an unusual turn of events, a green tree frog gulped a venomous snake in Australia’s Queensland state. According to a Facebook post, the frog was bitten by the snake several times, yet it miraculously survived.

The post, revealed that the hungry green tree frog swallowed a Coastal Taipan, which is one of the venomous snakes of the world. 

Daily Mail quoted Jamie Chapel, owner of the Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest as saying that he received a call from a woman, informing him about the snake in her backyard and asked him to remove the snake from her home.

Chapel further added that while he was on his way to recuse the Coastal Taipan, he got another call from the woman where she informed him that the frog was devouring the snake. By the time he reached there the frog had completely swallowed the snake.

Later, he shared the whole incident on Facebook and said he witnessed “the coolest thing ever” and said he took the frog with himself because he thought it might eject the reptile.

The post has garnered over 1, 000 likes and has received over 500 comments.

In a follow up to his post, Chapel said the frog was fine and he would soon release it in a forest.

