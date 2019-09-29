'Greta Metal': Remix of Greta Thunberg's Speech with Death Metal is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been in the news recently for her powerful and impassioned speech at the UN Climate Action Summit, where she essentially rebuked and accused world leaders and politicians for their apathetic attitude towards climate change and its repercussions.

"People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" she said.

Her speech has received mixed responses from all over the world. While some have claimed that her speech may just be what we needed all along, some had a different opinion. From attacks over her suffering from Asperger's to her manner of speaking, Greta has truly become the hot topic of debate around the world.

But a remix of Greta's speech with death metal has to be the best response to her speech. Period.

An Indonesian thrash band member, John Mollusk, felt that the contents of her speech and the temperament would be perfectly suited to that death metal, and we kid you not, this is the best thing we've heard today.

Check it out:

Greta too liked it; she shared the video on her Twitter handle and said that she's moving on from climate change because death metal is her new thing.

I have moved on from this climate thing... From now on I will be doing death metal only!! https://t.co/mYqXxFuE77 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 28, 2019

And everyone loved it:

Environmentally and socially conscious deathcore. — David J (@Davey_Sojourner) September 28, 2019

This is the birth of GRETA METAL pic.twitter.com/0fbz3nHNyl — Cat in The Brain Industries (@PoorColby) September 28, 2019

If I wasn't already following you, I would be now. — Stray Political Cat️ (@StrayPolitical) September 28, 2019

Well, that settles it. With this one tweet Greta Thunberg is now officially the #President of the entire universe. — Brian Regal, PhD (@tarbosaur) September 28, 2019

