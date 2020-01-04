Greta Thunberg Changed Her Name on Twitter to 'Sharon' After Quiz Show Goof-Up

Teenage climate change activist, Greta Thunberg who turned 17 on Friday, is still on a roll.

Known for being the voice of climate change emergency and the face of Fridays for Future, she has been mocked and called many things by many world leaders. Thunberg has embraced it in the best way possible: by making them her Twitter bio.

While she has been called things like 'brat' and 'a poorly informed teenager' and 'a happy young girl,' she had so far not been called one name: Sharon.

However, very recently on the BBC quiz show Celebrity Mastermind, the contestant, actress Amanda Henderson was asked the question, "The 2019 book entitled No One is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?" to which Henderson promptly replies 'Sharon?' and is corrected instantly with the right answer: Greta Thunberg.

A clip of this interaction soon went viral on Twitter.

Follow this, Greta Thunberg who changed her bio to reflect her correct age on occasion of her birthday, also changed her name to 'Sharon.'

This is not the first time Thunberg has changed her Twitter details to events affecting her. She's changed it when Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro called Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg a "brat," and also on earlier occasions when Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have criticized her.

