Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Bio to Mock Vladimir Putin After He Criticised Her Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin was attending a session at an energy forum in Moscow when he addressed teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned and powerful speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

At the summit, Greta accused world leaders and politicians of being apathetic towards climate change and also destroying her childhood with their empty words and promises. Her speech, bold and powerful as it was, received mixed reactions. While some found it inspirational and treated it as a wake up call, some thought it was overreacting and that there could have been better ways of conveying the message.

Now, Putin too has weighed in. At the session, he said that Greta Thunberg may have had good intentions and is sincere, but was poorly informed and has little or no idea about conditions in developing countries. He also said that adults must do everything they can so as to avoid dragging kids into extreme situations.

Another world leader trying to impose his opinion on a "teenager"? Twitterati definitely didn't take kindly to this:

Russia‘s economy is based on gas&oil, so Putin’s statement is not a big surprise. But interesting how scared the establishment is about Greta. She is recognized to be a danger for them. — DJ Bojo (@bojo_dj) October 3, 2019

Yeah , I’m sure he’s doing his bit towards climate control .. — Peter Manson🏳️‍🌈 (@pm4pmIV) October 2, 2019

An old corrupt man telling a 16yr old how to defend her future.. — Alexized M (@alexizedM) October 2, 2019

But Greta had the best response to this and as they say, silence is the best medicine. A few days ago, Greta had changed her Twitter bio to "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future", after US President Donald Trump's sarcastic comments.

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager".

And people are loving it:

Putin is a petrostate authoritarian, so of course he's going to attack @GretaThunberg. But as she did with Putin's puppet, Greta again gets the last laugh. https://t.co/mD0hhjanxL pic.twitter.com/VArUne64oc — Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) October 3, 2019

& @GretaThunberg using her bio to take it next level 🔥. haters gonna hate & #Putin just got played......#GretaThurnberg pic.twitter.com/yR9lNxptsI — Johan 🇰🇪🇸🇪🇯🇲 (@johmag67) October 3, 2019

