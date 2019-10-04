Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Bio to Mock Vladimir Putin After He Criticised Her Speech
Putin said that Greta Thunberg may have had good intentions and is sincere, but was poorly informed and has little or no idea about conditions in developing countries.
Putin said that Greta Thunberg may have had good intentions and is sincere, but was poorly informed and has little or no idea about conditions in developing countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was attending a session at an energy forum in Moscow when he addressed teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned and powerful speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.
At the summit, Greta accused world leaders and politicians of being apathetic towards climate change and also destroying her childhood with their empty words and promises. Her speech, bold and powerful as it was, received mixed reactions. While some found it inspirational and treated it as a wake up call, some thought it was overreacting and that there could have been better ways of conveying the message.
Now, Putin too has weighed in. At the session, he said that Greta Thunberg may have had good intentions and is sincere, but was poorly informed and has little or no idea about conditions in developing countries. He also said that adults must do everything they can so as to avoid dragging kids into extreme situations.
Another world leader trying to impose his opinion on a "teenager"? Twitterati definitely didn't take kindly to this:
Russia‘s economy is based on gas&oil, so Putin’s statement is not a big surprise. But interesting how scared the establishment is about Greta. She is recognized to be a danger for them.— DJ Bojo (@bojo_dj) October 3, 2019
Yeah , I’m sure he’s doing his bit towards climate control ..— Peter Manson🏳️🌈 (@pm4pmIV) October 2, 2019
An old corrupt man telling a 16yr old how to defend her future..— Alexized M (@alexizedM) October 2, 2019
But Greta had the best response to this and as they say, silence is the best medicine. A few days ago, Greta had changed her Twitter bio to "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future", after US President Donald Trump's sarcastic comments.
Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager".
And people are loving it:
Putin is a petrostate authoritarian, so of course he's going to attack @GretaThunberg. But as she did with Putin's puppet, Greta again gets the last laugh. https://t.co/mD0hhjanxL pic.twitter.com/VArUne64oc— Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) October 3, 2019
& @GretaThunberg using her bio to take it next level 🔥. haters gonna hate & #Putin just got played......#GretaThurnberg pic.twitter.com/yR9lNxptsI— Johan 🇰🇪🇸🇪🇯🇲 (@johmag67) October 3, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- More People Are Ordering on Zomato Than Before, But Biofuels Initiative is Cool
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?