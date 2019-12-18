Greta Thunberg Complains About 'Overcrowded' Train, German Rail Company Has a Snarky Response

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg got embroiled in an unlikely spat with a German train company after she tweeted a photo of herself travelling while sitting on the floor of a carriage. She complained that the train was overcrowded and hinted that that was probably why she was made to sit on the floor.

Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home! pic.twitter.com/ssfLCPsR8o — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019

However, that was not entirely the case. This tweet seems to have angered the service in charge of operating the train, Deutsche Bahn (DB). They posted a two part response to Greta's tweet. In the first part, they expressed their pleasure in serving Greta and for supporting them in their journey to make travelling green. In the second part, however, the train company, in a snarky comment, said they wished Greta would appreciate their friendly service and would talk about how the staff did their best to make things comfortable for her. The tweet also mentioned that Greta was eventually upgraded to first class.

"Love #Greta, thank you for supporting us railroad workers in the fight against climate change! We were pleased that you were on the ICE 74 with us on Saturday. And with 100 percent green electricity," the first tweet, in German, read.

Liebe #Greta, danke, dass Du uns Eisenbahner im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel unterstützt! Wir haben uns gefreut, dass Du am Samstag mit uns im ICE 74 unterwegs warst. Und das mit 100 Prozent Ökostrom. 1/2 — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) December 15, 2019

"It would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competent you were looked after by our team at your seat in first class. #Greta," they continued.

Noch schöner wäre es gewesen, wenn Du zusätzlich auch berichtet hättest, wie freundlich und kompetent Du von unserem Team an Deinem Sitzplatz in der Ersten Klasse betreut worden bist. #Greta 2/2 — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) December 15, 2019

Greta quickly responded to the train company saying that her intention was not to complain and that overcrowded trains are, in fact, great because it shows that more people are willing to travel in trains than planes!

"Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!" she wrote.

Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high! — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 15, 2019

