Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Greta Thunberg Complains About 'Overcrowded' Train, German Rail Company Has a Snarky Response

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg got embroiled in an unlikely spat with a German train company after she tweeted a photo of herself travelling while sitting on the floor of a carriage.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Greta Thunberg Complains About 'Overcrowded' Train, German Rail Company Has a Snarky Response
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg got embroiled in an unlikely spat with a German train company after she tweeted a photo of herself travelling while sitting on the floor of a carriage.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg got embroiled in an unlikely spat with a German train company after she tweeted a photo of herself travelling while sitting on the floor of a carriage. She complained that the train was overcrowded and hinted that that was probably why she was made to sit on the floor.

However, that was not entirely the case. This tweet seems to have angered the service in charge of operating the train, Deutsche Bahn (DB). They posted a two part response to Greta's tweet. In the first part, they expressed their pleasure in serving Greta and for supporting them in their journey to make travelling green. In the second part, however, the train company, in a snarky comment, said they wished Greta would appreciate their friendly service and would talk about how the staff did their best to make things comfortable for her. The tweet also mentioned that Greta was eventually upgraded to first class.

"Love #Greta, thank you for supporting us railroad workers in the fight against climate change! We were pleased that you were on the ICE 74 with us on Saturday. And with 100 percent green electricity," the first tweet, in German, read. 

"It would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competent you were looked after by our team at your seat in first class. #Greta," they continued. 

Greta quickly responded to the train company saying that her intention was not to complain and that overcrowded trains are, in fact, great because it shows that more people are willing to travel in trains than planes!

"Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!" she wrote.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram