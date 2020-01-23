Greta Thunberg Denies Saying 'We Have 8 Years to Save the Climate' at Davos 2020

On Tuesday, Greta Thunberg took the stage at the World Economic Forum at Davos 2020 in order to reassert how nothing much had really changed with respect to the climate crisis, although awareness had certainly increased.

The teen climate activist said that nothing much had been done about carbon emissions despite several warnings. She also said that it is high time people began listening to science and begin treating climate change as the crisis it really is.

"Immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies and immediately and completely divest from fossil fuels. We don't want these things done by 2050, or 2030 or even 2021, we want this done now," she added in her speech.

Greta Thunberg had also said,"If we are to hit the 1.5C target, our remaining CO2 emissions budget will be gone within less than eight years." However, in what appears to be a goof-up, the official Twitter handle for the World Economic Forum seems to have slightly misinterpreted the quote. In a tweet, they wrote that Greta said, "We have eight years to save the climate."

Greta then immediately shot back denying ever having said such a thing:

I have never said anything like this, nor will I ever say it. It’s never too late to do as much as we can, every fraction of a degree matters. There are of course no magical “dates” for “saving the world”.I am only quoting the SR1,5 IPCC report on remaining CO2 budgets. https://t.co/zsvcYeo5tT — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 21, 2020

After Greta pointed out the error, WEF rectified their tweet, and posted the correct version of the speech:

Sorry @GretaThunberg, it's been a busy first day of #wef20. Here's what that tweet should have looked like https://t.co/iXkl7uR8cf — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2020

At Davos, Greta also said, "Since last summer, I've been repeating these numbers over and over again in almost every speech. But honestly, I don't think I have once seen any media outlets or person in power communicate this and what it means. I know you don't want to report about this. I know you don't want to talk about this, but I assure you I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do."

