2-min read

Greta Thunberg Glaring at Donald Trump After Her Fiery Speech at UN is a Mood

A video which shows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump an icy cold glare has gone viral.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Greta Thunberg Glaring at Donald Trump After Her Fiery Speech at UN is a Mood
Image: Twitter
Loading...

A video which shows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump an icy cold glare has gone viral, just after her fiery speech at the United Nations Summit on climate change.

In the video, Greta can be seen waiting patiently in the lobby at the United Nations; her face reflect curiosity as she waits to see who's arriving. Her expressions change to that of anger and frustration on seeing Donald Trump.

Earlier, during her speech, Greta said, "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

She also accused the UN leaders of having stolen her dreams and childhood with their empty promises. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. "People are suffering, people are dying," she added.

The clip which has gone viral has caught the attention of Twitterati; this is what they had to say:

