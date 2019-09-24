Greta Thunberg Glaring at Donald Trump After Her Fiery Speech at UN is a Mood

A video which shows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump an icy cold glare has gone viral, just after her fiery speech at the United Nations Summit on climate change.

In the video, Greta can be seen waiting patiently in the lobby at the United Nations; her face reflect curiosity as she waits to see who's arriving. Her expressions change to that of anger and frustration on seeing Donald Trump.

Earlier, during her speech, Greta said, "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

She also accused the UN leaders of having stolen her dreams and childhood with their empty promises. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. "People are suffering, people are dying," she added.

The clip which has gone viral has caught the attention of Twitterati; this is what they had to say:

Greta Thunberg's face on seeing Donald Trump is conclusive proof that she represents everyone with a functioning brain. pic.twitter.com/8pl1ooWuJJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 23, 2019

my respect for: █ █ █ █ █ █ █ █ Greta Thunberg Donald Trump https://t.co/Z4LgBGH9rS — Micah Ⓥ (@micahfaulds) September 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg giving Donald Trump a death stare is the highlight of 2019 so far pic.twitter.com/J0ZGU6WgsQ — laura ✨ (@daisyrdley) September 23, 2019

Sometimes Twitter feels like a death rattle of the rancid old right & hateful, dangerous ignorance. That death rattle is noisy but what will replace it is clarity@realDonaldTrump represents the rancid past @GretaThunberg represents the future - which they are trying to ruin pic.twitter.com/dHDlDvN4WM — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg looking with complete contempt at a strutting Donald Trump. I'm reminded of that famous image of the student standing in front of a tank in Tiananmen Square.#HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/RMM4dJYhvB — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) September 23, 2019

Has there ever been more of a death stare than this from Greta Thunberg to Donald Trump? 👀#ClimateActionSummit pic.twitter.com/Juw9jNZA1C — Seán O'Regan (@SeanOR95) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump is giving me the energy to get through this Monday pic.twitter.com/xdM0rdI2ln — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 23, 2019

