Greta Thunberg Reveals What She Was Thinking While Giving That Cold Look at Trump

Remember that cold, hard look that 16-year-old Greta Thunberg shot at US President Donald Trump

just after her fiery speech on climate change at the United Nations Summit?

In September last year, a video which showed the teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg giving Trump an icy cold glare has gone viral.

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the young climate activist finally revealed what was going on in her mind on that viral moment.

Thunberg recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where the teenager spoke about a wide-ranging spectrum of issues, including the viral photo of her "cold stare" at Donald Trump last year when she visited the US.

Speaking to Colbert, Thunberg touched on a variety of topics including the recent open letter she and other climate activists have written to EU leaders, calling then to action for climate change.

She also spoke about the lengths that some world leaders would go to in order to ridicule her just because they feel threatened of what she had to say.

"It surprises me how far some people are willing to go to just keep the focus away from the climate crisis — everything from organised hate campaigns to threats, just because they feel threatened by a couple of young kids taking to the streets," she said.

Thunberg impressed the world last year with her impassioned speech made by the 16-year-old at the UN climate summit in New York.

Her voice shaking with emotion in an address that was the defining moment of the summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on rising emissions, repeating the words "how dare you" four times.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I'm one of the lucky ones," she said. "People are suffering. People are dying." "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" climate skeptic Trump tweeted a few hours later, alongside a clip of the speech.

Following the speech, US President Donald Trump had mocked Thunberg by calling her "such a calm, sweet girl". He also mocked the teenager and asked her to "chill".

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg's reply came minutes later, when she changed the bio of her Twitter account to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Speaking to Colbert, Thunberg also said that the current status of the humanity amid the climate crisis is akin to settings fire to the boat that we are sailing in.

But the most delightful aspect of the interview? When Colbert asked the teen activist what had been going on in her mind when she had shit that mean look at Trump, Thunberg coolly and bluntly said, "I don't think you need an explanation".

