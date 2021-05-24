Greta Thunberg Says Climate and Health Crisis are Interlinked, 'We're F**ked If We Don't Change'

Research in the last year of pandemic has found that climate change may have played a “key role" in the transmission of the novel coronavirus to humans by driving several species of pathogen-carrying bats into closer contact. Swedish climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, highlighted this point further on Saturday during an appeal in change in food production and consumption in the face of repeated crises threatening the world. Posting on Twitter, Thunberg said the climate, ecological and health crisis is interlinked - and we may not survive it.

“The climate crisis, ecological crisis and health crisis they are all interlinked," Thunberg said in a video posted on social media for international biodiversity day. “Millions have died from Covid 19, Zika, Ebola, West Nile fever, SARS, MERS, HIV-AIDS," as viruses jump from animals to humans, she added. “The way we farm and treat nature cutting down forests and destroying habitats, we are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another — and to us," the 18-year-old said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) it is likely that an animal transmitted the coronavirus to man. Zoonoses — diseases that have jumped from animals to humans — comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases, as well as many existing ones.

“If we keep making food the way we do we will also destroy the habitats of most wild plants and animals driving countless species to extinction," Thunberg added. “They are our life supporting system if we lose them we will be lost too." She also returned to her focus on climate change, renewing her call for major reductions in emissions immediately.

“When we think about the villains of the climate crisis of course we picture fossil fuel companies but agriculture and land use together are about one quarter of our emissions this is huge," she said. “It doesn’t have to be like this. If we change towards a plant-based diet we could save up to eight billion tons of CO2 every single year."

“Our relationship with nature is broken," said Thunberg.

The virus, which has killed more than two million people and caused unprecedented global disruption, is thought to have originated in bats in Southeast Asia.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge in February used temperature and rainfall data over the last 100 years to model populations of dozens of bat species based on their habitat requirements. They found that over the last century, 40 species had relocated to southern China, Laos and Myanmar — the area where genetic analysis suggests the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 first appeared. Since each bat species carries an average of 2.7 coronaviruses, the researchers said 100 strains of coronavirus were now concentrated in this “hotspot" area.

