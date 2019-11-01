Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Greta Thunberg Says She Needs No Costume to Scare 'Climate Crisis Deniers' on Halloween

'When it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers - I don’t even have to dress up!!', Greta Thunberg, 16, wrote on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Greta Thunberg Says She Needs No Costume to Scare 'Climate Crisis Deniers' on Halloween
Image credit: Twitter/Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg just won Halloween with the best "costume" ever. A black t-shirt and a stern face and her signature "School strike for climate" placard.

Because believe it or not, that's all it takes to scare a bunch of old men and women who deny the climate criris.

Taking to social media on Halloween evening, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden acknowledged Halloween with the most fitting message. "So today is Halloween," Thunberg wrote. "I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try," she added.

"And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers - I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat".

The tweet comes over a month after Thunberg delivered a moving speech addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, only to receive flak from many such as United States President Donald Trump. After the summit, Trump referred to Thunberg as a "happy young girl" and received widespread flak.

Meanwhile, Thunberg's tweet was liked by over almost a million people and retweeted over almost 25,000 times at the time of writing. The post inspired many to complement the young girl once more for her achievements in increasing global awareness of the climate crisis. Many even shared images oftheir own kids dressed as Thunberg as an ode to the young activist.

Thunberg first rose to fame in august 2018 when at the age of 15 she started cutting school and spending her school days outside the Swedish parliament to draw the government's attention to the worsening climate crisis. With a now famous placard that said "School strike for climate", Thunberg's call for increased action to stop or reverse climate change was answered by millions of children (and adults) worldwide.

Now, thousands of people join her in her protests and follow her words like gospel when it comes to environmental activism. Recently, Thunberg impressed even critics when she refused to accept a a major environmental award for her achievements, which came with a $52,000 cash prize. Her words at refusing the award? "Start listening".

