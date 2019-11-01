Greta Thunberg Says She Needs No Costume to Scare 'Climate Crisis Deniers' on Halloween

Greta Thunberg just won Halloween with the best "costume" ever. A black t-shirt and a stern face and her signature "School strike for climate" placard.

Because believe it or not, that's all it takes to scare a bunch of old men and women who deny the climate criris.

Taking to social media on Halloween evening, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden acknowledged Halloween with the most fitting message. "So today is Halloween," Thunberg wrote. "I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try," she added.

"And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers - I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat".

So today is Halloween. I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try.And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers - I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/Nt6CHRU3Q8 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

The tweet comes over a month after Thunberg delivered a moving speech addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, only to receive flak from many such as United States President Donald Trump. After the summit, Trump referred to Thunberg as a "happy young girl" and received widespread flak.

Meanwhile, Thunberg's tweet was liked by over almost a million people and retweeted over almost 25,000 times at the time of writing. The post inspired many to complement the young girl once more for her achievements in increasing global awareness of the climate crisis. Many even shared images oftheir own kids dressed as Thunberg as an ode to the young activist.

You are awesome, girl! =D — SPOOPY 🎃 Julio Zanetti (@ZanettiJulio) November 1, 2019

This is my daughter who dressed up as you today Greta, spreading the word here in Dublin, Ireland 👍 #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/K9TincG2li — Celine Mackessy (@celbmack) November 1, 2019

Really like B&W film noir look of this artistic photo, with your famous iconic B&W School Strike for Climate sign partly visible, & that priceless determined take-no-nonsense expression on your face! This is decidedly my new favorite Halloween pic (not much my holiday either). — AR Hogan, M.A. (@arhogan) November 1, 2019

In honour of you this Halloween! pic.twitter.com/QklQXjIiSl — Jamie Park (@MissJamie86) November 1, 2019

Nothing is more terrifying to those in power than a smart young person using their voice to address systemic problems — Abandoned America (@abandonedameric) November 1, 2019

Thunberg first rose to fame in august 2018 when at the age of 15 she started cutting school and spending her school days outside the Swedish parliament to draw the government's attention to the worsening climate crisis. With a now famous placard that said "School strike for climate", Thunberg's call for increased action to stop or reverse climate change was answered by millions of children (and adults) worldwide.

Now, thousands of people join her in her protests and follow her words like gospel when it comes to environmental activism. Recently, Thunberg impressed even critics when she refused to accept a a major environmental award for her achievements, which came with a $52,000 cash prize. Her words at refusing the award? "Start listening".

