Greta Thunberg Set to Interview Sir David Attenborough on Climate Crisis and Twitter Can't Wait

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg finds a way to make news and this time she'll be doing so with none other than the celebrated broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

This would be the first time that Thunberg, 16, would be meeting the Planet Earth presenter. According to reports, Thunberg is set to guest edit BBC Radio 4's Today program on Monday where she will be meeting Attenborough and interviewing him for a special climate change edition of the show.

"We’ll be reporting about the scale of the ongoing climate crisis and I’ll be talking to David Attenborough for the first time,” she said in an announcement about the interview," Thunberg said in a clip shared by BBC Radio 4 on Twitter.

Attenborough is a renowned environmentalist and wildlife expert who has won several accolades for his work on the conservation of wildlife. But it seems that the multiple-award-winning broadcaster is impressed with the teenage Swedish climate change activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

In a previously given interview to The Huffington Post, Attenborough had said, "Greta Thunberg is there because of her passion, her insight and her concern about the future...She’s a political person, she’s not a broadcasting person...she is there because of her passion, her insight and her concern about the future," he further added.

Meanwhile, social media was full of positive responses after the announcement.

A conversation between Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough...yeah I'll be listening #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/PNwP5r0Dvd — Kieran Murnane 🌎 (@murnane_kieran) December 28, 2019

two legends,,,, greta thunberg and david attenborough :] https://t.co/wCtwt4IGg2 — mia @ silksong hype 💞 (@bagh3ad) December 28, 2019

Greta Thunberg will be talking to David Attenborough?! Literally two of my favorite people 😨 https://t.co/oMDDNqUdhB — nadja ruth bader goldsberg (@MajorRaisin) December 28, 2019

