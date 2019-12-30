Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Greta Thunberg Sums Up #2019in5words, Says ‘Our House Is On Fire’

“Our house is on fire. #2019in5words,” she tweeted.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
Greta Thunberg Sums Up #2019in5words, Says 'Our House Is On Fire'
“Our house is on fire. #2019in5words,” she tweeted.

As 2019 comes to an end, users of micro blogging site Twitter came up with hashtag #2019in5words. Twitteratis have come up with all kinds of events that took place throughout the world and in their lives in 2019. Joining this trend was the 16 years old climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“Our house is on fire. #2019in5words,” she tweeted. Till now, her tweet has been liked around 244 thousand times and has been retweeted by around 50 thousand users.

2019 has been quite a year for the teenager, who was named as Time's 2019 Person of the Year for her efforts to spread awareness on climate change and for calling worldwide leaders to take immediate and decisive action.

Greta has become the face of climate change activism, especially pertaining to the voices of the youth and has encouraged millions of people throughout the world to participate in organized climate strikes.

Greta had come to limelight after her speech at the United Nations Assembly wherein she had accused world leaders of running a “creative PR” campaign but failing to effectively take climate change. The teenage activist from Sweden at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain, said “we no longer have time to leave out the science”.

