Greta Thunberg Tells Ellen DeGenres She is Not Interested in Meeting Donald Trump

'I don't see what I could tell him that he hasn't already heard,' Greta Thunberg said when asked if she would explain the climate crisis to Trump.

November 6, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
The young face of climate change, Greta Thunberg recently went viral after she said that she was completely disinterested in ever meeting United States President Donald Trump in order to explain climate change to him.

Appearing on Friday's episode of 'The Ellen Show', Greta, 16, shared her apprehensions and experiences with regard to protesting against climate change.

During her interaction with show host Ellen DeGeneres, she was asked whether she ever thinks of sitting with the President "to help him understand climate change". Greta instantly replied in the negative. "I don't understand why I would do that," she said.

Applause and rolls of hooting followed the response, perhaps resonating the feelings of many in the audience who cheered in agreement to Greta and her overall cause.

Greta further continued, "I don't see what I could tell him that he hasn't already heard."

She dubbed her time (if) spent with the president would be a "waste".

Earlier, in a tweet Trump sarcastically called Greta a "sweet and happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,"! following her moving speech to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. The tweet was deemed "unkind" by Greta, who little expected this response from the country's head after all her efforts to fight an alarming change.

Trump had also called climate change a "Chinese hoax".

The 9-minute clip going viral on social media also sees Greta explaining why she believes her Asperger disease to be a'gift'.

Greta said "In this society everyone is the same, everyone thinks the same and I believe it's a gift to be different and specially in a crisis like this we need to think out of the box.."

A section on Ellentube has also been created and solely dedicated to Greta to create awareness and raise fund to fight climate change.

