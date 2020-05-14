BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Greta Thunberg to be on Coronavirus Panel, Twitterati Ask Her, 'How Dare You?'

Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg. (Reuters)

While some people questioned her expertise on the pandemic, others took digs at her pointing at her 'school attendance'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been selected as one of the experts for CNN’s town hall coronavirus pandemic. She will be joined by medical experts in the discussion.

The panel will include CNN broadcaster Sanjay Gupta, 50, former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, 71 and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser, 60. The programme “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

However, Thunberg’s presence in the panel seems to have irked a lot of people on the Internet asking how can a climate activist be on a panel over health crisis.

“What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall?” a twitter user asked. In another tweet he clarified saying that a climate activist should not be on a panel discussing a pandemic.

“I understand that but this is a panel of top health experts and administrators. A climate activist would be better suited on a different panel. She’s not a climate scientist. It’s a matter of placement.”

Other criticism in the replies were:

The CNN too received its share of criticism from Twitterati over the teen activist’s presence on the panel.

“Not picking on the kid. Picking on a ‘news’ network for featuring a child to inform the public,” said another.

“This is a joke right?”another Twitter user took a dig.

Author Mike Dice went a step ahead to criticise Thunberg and said, “Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist.”


Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist and has been vocal about her crticism of world leaders for sidelining the risks of global warming and climate change. She had earlier said that people need to tackle both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis together.

