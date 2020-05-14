Greta Thunberg to be on Coronavirus Panel, Twitterati Ask Her, 'How Dare You?'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been selected as one of the experts for CNN’s town hall coronavirus pandemic. She will be joined by medical experts in the discussion.

The panel will include CNN broadcaster Sanjay Gupta, 50, former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, 71 and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser, 60. The programme “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

However, Thunberg’s presence in the panel seems to have irked a lot of people on the Internet asking how can a climate activist be on a panel over health crisis.

“What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall?” a twitter user asked. In another tweet he clarified saying that a climate activist should not be on a panel discussing a pandemic.

“I understand that but this is a panel of top health experts and administrators. A climate activist would be better suited on a different panel. She’s not a climate scientist. It’s a matter of placement.”

Other criticism in the replies were:

What in the world could Greta Thunberg know about Coronavirus?? 🙄 — Andrea Greene Myers (@hahabirdpumpkin) May 13, 2020

You’ve got to be kidding me. So now Greta is a Covid specialist? It shouldn’t be called facts and fears. It should be called liars and lunatics. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) May 14, 2020

Did Greta get her MD while I wasn’t looking? — sam henry (@gubanok) May 13, 2020

What the bloody HELL do Greta have to add to a discussion about Covid?



This is getting ridiculous. YOU are completely ridiculous! — Patrik Wilke (@Zeilon) May 13, 2020

I've great respect for Greta Thunberg, nothing against her, but when it comes to COVID-19 honestly? I ONLY WANT TO HEAR FROM HIGHLY TRAINED, HIGHLY EXPERIENCED TOP SPECIALISTS in INFECTIOUS DISEASE

PEOPLES LIVES DEPEND ON WHAT THEY HEAR I'm not interested in anyone's 'opinion' — MaryDerrickArt (@maryderrickart) May 13, 2020

Greta knows the same about Coronavirus than me... — Thrash (@El_Thrash) May 14, 2020

Hahaha Greta Thunberg? You’re turning to a child who has no knowledge on anything? 😂😂😂 But doesn’t surprise me. — Greg (@Money_Moose) May 13, 2020

The CNN too received its share of criticism from Twitterati over the teen activist’s presence on the panel.



“Not picking on the kid. Picking on a ‘news’ network for featuring a child to inform the public,” said another.



“This is a joke right?”another Twitter user took a dig.

Author Mike Dice went a step ahead to criticise Thunberg and said, “Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist.”







Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 13, 2020

Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist and has been vocal about her crticism of world leaders for sidelining the risks of global warming and climate change. She had earlier said that people need to tackle both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis together.