Greta Thunberg's Father Was Asked If He Was Proud of Her, And He Said 'No'

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's father, Svante was asked on a BBC programme if he was proud of his daughter, and his reply is definitely not what you'd expect.

On the BBC's Today Programme, Svante was asked the question to which he said he didn't really care for pride and was "not at all proud" of Greta, his daughter. He was also asked about what he felt regarding his daughter's achievements as far as climate activism is concerned. To this, he focused more on his and his wife's contribution. He said that he was glad he had been able to contribute and that he and his wife had really listened to their daughter and they were happy they did.

Thunberg also asserted that he and his wife hadn't been too keen on Greta being the face of climate activism in the world, because they were aware of the amount of hate she'll receive.

He also revealed details about how Greta's decision to take on climate activism had changed her for the better. She had reportedly stopped speaking or meeting to other people a year or two before she rose to prominence for her climate strikes. She had even stopped going to school and was at home for practically a year. However, focusing on climate change has made her happy and given her a sense of purpose, which was previously lacking.

Svante also said that while Greta is revered by people around the world who believe she is inspirational, he considers her to be an ordinary child.

