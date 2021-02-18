Greta Thunberg's 'Fridays for Future' Releases Video Mocking Govt's Spend on Mars Exploration

A global movement started by Greta Thunberg that seeks public attention over the looming climate crisis threat, the Fridays For Future’s (FFF) Los Angeles branch has released satirical tourism ad targeting the obsession over NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

The video titled '1%' is a jibe at the expenditure of billions of dollars by governments around the world on space exploration when that same money could be used on Earth to prevent the climate crisis. FFF Los Angeles, in collaboration with advertising firm FRED & FARID, compels its viewers to question why the big tech companies and space agencies are spending billions to go to Mars when they can use these funds to rebuild the Earth. In a press release, the FFF Los Angeles said that the satirical tourism ad '1%' has been released in anticipation of the February 18 arrival of NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars to awaken the 99% of humans who will have to stay on Earth and tackle the climate crisis.

The one minute forty-three minute advertisement presents footage of the red planet and its unique landscapes as the narrator says, "After more than five million years of human existence on Earth, it is time for a change." In a typical tourism ad fashion, the narrator describes the red planet as, "Mars a 56 million square miles of untouched land, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible views. Mars, an untainted planet, a new world. We can begin again. Mars offers the ultimate freedom."

In its press release, FFF Los Angeles said that the ad highlights the irony of the fact that government-funded space programs and the world’s ultra-wealthy tha are 1% focused on Mars and yet, 99% of humans will never get to Mars. 99% of humans will have to stay on Earth and face the consequences of the actions that were done by governments and fossil fuel industries. In their statement,the organisation further said that the 99% of humans who will stay on Earth would have to fix climate change.