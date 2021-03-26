'See You at Climate Strike': Greta Thunberg's Tweet on Penises Shrinking Due to Pollution is Hilarious

Green activist Greta Thunberg has used all her might to draw attention towards the burning issue of climate change. And sense of humour is one thing that she has used lately, be it taking former US president Donald Trump’s criticism in good stride or her latest tweet, wit has been her USP. Thunberg recently shared a news story about human penises shrinking in size because of rising pollution levels. “See you all at the next climate strike," she wrote as she shared the news. She posted the tweet on Thursday and instantly became one of the best things on Internet for her followers. It received over 240,000 likes within 12 hours as her followers ROFLd over her sense of humour and wit.

See you all at the next climate strike:) https://t.co/4zgekg5gd0— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 25, 2021

Tweet of the day https://t.co/N2vpOGIVL4— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 26, 2021

Greta Thunberg, best sniper on the net https://t.co/BungHZxepo— Wear a mask tho (@_CorpseReviver) March 25, 2021

Greta is the best! https://t.co/lKLFkSsKv0— YOU CAN CALL ME ‘QUEEN (@OutOfFucksQween) March 26, 2021

The link between shrinking size of human genitals and increasing levels of pollutions was given by environmental scientists Dr Shanna Swan in her new book Countdown. Teen activist Thunberg has been a firebrand leader for fight against climate change. Last week, Thunberg took part in a protest under the banner of “No More Empty Promises" in central Stockholm on Friday, with protesters attending in shifts to avoid breaching coronavirus restrictions. The youth movement Fridays for Future, which urges global leaders to listen to climate scientists and stop global warming, had called on children around the world to join a global online school strike on Friday.

Thunberg, who is 18 years old, sparked the global climate protest movement, including large protests, in 2018 by skipping school on Fridays to protest outside the Swedish parliament. “Today is the global strike day and since it’s not really possible to strike in big numbers in Sweden yet we are doing this action instead. We are striking in shifts so that we control the amount of people who are here," Thunberg told Reuters.

The protesters on Friday called on leaders to introduce and fulfil binding annual short-term carbon emission targets, rather than what they describe as vague and empty promises for far off dates. “What we need are not meaningless goals for 2050 or net-zero targets full of loopholes, but concrete and immediate action in-line with science," the movement said on its website.

Thunberg said the world was still not treating climate change like a crisis, unlike the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The first step must be to start treating it like a crisis and to just take in the full picture, to see this in a holistic point of view," she said. “Science says that we can still avoid the worst consequences. So it’s possible, but it’s not possible if we continue like today." Sweden has banned public gatherings of more than eight people as part of its efforts to slow the pandemic.