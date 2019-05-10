Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set is Too Adorable
Grey Worm played by actor Jacob Anderson was seen on the HBO sets singing Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” into a megaphone and doing the Running Man Challenge with Nathalie Emmanuel aka Missandei.
Image by HBO | @RaleighRitchie.
In the final moments of 'The Last of the Starks', we saw Missandei, loyal friend and advisor to Daenerys Targaryen, at the mercy of Queen Cersei at King's Landing and Tyrion begging his sister to "surrender".
Cersei, the evil queen, instructed Ser Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain to behead her but only after Missandei said her last words.
"Dracarys," we hear from her as we lose one of the most likeable characters on the show.
"Dracarys" also marked the end of Grey Worm and Missandei's slavery - when Daenerys offered her baby Drogon in a trick trade to Kraznys mo Nakloz, the master of Astapor, in exchange for his army of Unsullied.
Since then, Grey Worm and Missandei have covered a long journey together and became each other's support system while loyally serving their queen. They also decided to spend the rest of their lives on a beach. Sob.
Now, that Missandei's head and the role have been chopped off, we won't be seeing any more of her in the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones.
To give her the farewell she truly deserves, Grey Worm played by actor Jacob Anderson was seen on the HBO sets singing Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” into a megaphone and doing the Running Man Challenge with Nathalie Emmanuel aka Missandei.
For the unaware, the viral Internet challenge requires a person to dance or run at the same place when they hear the song.
Taking to his Twitter account, Jacob, who uses the alias Raleigh Ritchie, attached a dance video of the two and wrote, "I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse"
I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse @missnemmanuel pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH— Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019
Awwww <3
Love you man! https://t.co/nA6WhBquD4— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 7, 2019
Knowing how much she meant to the GoT universe, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain) had earlier issued a hilarious Instagram apology for butchering Missandei.
As for Nathalie, she didn't expect the love she has got after the departure of her character Missandei.
Can I just say the response after Missandei’s demise has been overwhelming... Honestly I was calm about the whole thing but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings... ❤️ #yougotme #thankyou— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 8, 2019
The actor also essayed her long and fruitful journey with the Game of Thrones on her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list... @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever @raleighritchie.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky ... #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies # #illbeseeingyou
