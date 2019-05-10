Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set is Too Adorable

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse @missnemmanuel pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

Can I just say the response after Missandei’s demise has been overwhelming... Honestly I was calm about the whole thing but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings... ❤️ #yougotme #thankyou — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 8, 2019

The death of Missandei of Naath in the previous episode of Game of Thrones was a hard pill to swallow. But thankfully, Grey Worm, the chosen commander of the Unsullied and Missandei's boo is here to lift our spirits.In the final moments of 'The Last of the Starks', we saw Missandei, loyal friend and advisor to Daenerys Targaryen, at the mercy of Queen Cersei at King's Landing and Tyrion begging his sister to "surrender".Cersei, the evil queen, instructed Ser Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain to behead her but only after Missandei said her last words."Dracarys," we hear from her as we lose one of the most likeable characters on the show."Dracarys" also marked the end of Grey Worm and Missandei's slavery - when Daenerys offered her baby Drogon in a trick trade to Kraznys mo Nakloz, the master of Astapor, in exchange for his army of Unsullied.Since then, Grey Worm and Missandei have covered a long journey together and became each other's support system while loyally serving their queen. They also decided to spend the rest of their lives on a beach. Sob.Now, that Missandei's head and the role have been chopped off, we won't be seeing any more of her in the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones.To give her the farewell she truly deserves, Grey Worm played by actor Jacob Anderson was seen on the HBO sets singing Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” into a megaphone and doing the Running Man Challenge with Nathalie Emmanuel aka Missandei.For the unaware, the viral Internet challenge requires a person to dance or run at the same place when they hear the song.Taking to his Twitter account, Jacob, who uses the alias Raleigh Ritchie, attached a dance video of the two and wrote, "I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse"Awwww <3Knowing how much she meant to the GoT universe, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain) had earlier issued a hilarious Instagram apology for butchering Missandei.As for Nathalie, she didn't expect the love she has got after the departure of her character Missandei.The actor also essayed her long and fruitful journey with the Game of Thrones on her Instagram account.