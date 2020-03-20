Grey's Anatomy And Other TV Shows Donate Supplies to Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus

As coronavirus is expanding its footprints with each passing day, people are helping each other in many ways.

Governments, civil societies and celebs are spreading awareness of COVID-19 and reaching out to people.

Many TV shows are donating masks, gloves, and other equipment to local hospitals.

Fox's The Resident provided masks and gloves to a hospital in Atlanta. Confirming the news, Dr Karen L Law, program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Emory University, put out photos on Instagram of the supplies donated by the team behind the medical drama.

"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture," Dr Law wrote.

The Resident which is in its third season is shot in Atlanta. The American medical drama series shows the lives and duties of staff members at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Similar approach has been taken by other TV shows like ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Grey’s Anatomy has given gowns and gloves and Station 19 has presented some N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and to a firehouse in Los Angeles, reported CNN.

Grey’s Anatomy portrays the lives of surgical interns, residents and attending doctors. On the other hand, Station 19 shows the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

