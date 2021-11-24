'Grief is Unexpressed Love': Andrew Garfield's Speech on Mother's Passing

Actor Andrew Garfield was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his newly released musical ‘tick, tick… Boom!’ and a clip of him musing on the nature of grief has since gone viral on social media. A visibly emotional Garfield speaks poetically on Jonathan Larson from whose semi-autobiographical musical ‘tick, tick… Boom!’ is adapted and his own late mother in the video. In response to a question from Colbert about his mother’s death and grieving, Garfield said, “It’s a beautiful thing… This is all the unexpressed love and the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, right?" He talks about how there’s never enough time, no matter if one lives to be a hundred years old, which is also the pervading theme of his latest film. “I hope this grief stays with me," he adds, “because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her…"

this is one of the most gorgeous outlooks on grief i have ever heard pic.twitter.com/UwWlPMQo4r— lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) November 23, 2021

Garfield went on to speak about the short but monumental life of Jonathan Larson, and correlated it with the loss of his own mother. His speech about the “sacred" nature of life struck a chord among Twitter users. Sharing the snippet on the microblogging platform, a Twitter user wrote, “this is one of the most gorgeous outlooks on grief i have ever heard". It reminded many of Keanu Reeves having previously spoken poignantly on the nature of death on the same show. In a now-famous exchange, Colbert had asked him, “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?" The actor had replied, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us."

People were also reminded of the show ‘Fleabag’ written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, where a notion similar to Garfield’s was expressed. It also brought on some personal stories shared by the people on Twitter.

Fleabag also did such a good job at showing this. I think it's a really beautiful way to think about it pic.twitter.com/36OQ24HUzR— Solarpoweredcorgi (@Solarpowercorgi) November 23, 2021

Every day I wonder how I've survived the death of my mom (7 years ago). This understanding of grief gives me so much hope and peace. Enjoy every minute with your mom. Take nothing for granted. Love her for me, for all of us who lost our moms way too soon.— Kristina Shands (@authenticbuzz) November 23, 2021

Speaking on his decision to choose Garfield for the role, ‘tick, tick… Boom!’ director Lin Manuel Miranda had earlier said, “Andrew is a world-class movie star, but before that, he’s a theatre beast. That’s actually where I fell in love with him. I first saw him on stage in Mike Nichols’ production of Death of a Salesman years ago. But then, right around the time when I was lucky enough to be asked to direct Tick, tick Boom, I went to see Angels in America and Andrew was giving an insanely heartbreaking and vulnerable performance, over six hours in two parts. The stamina required to do that is jaw-dropping, and I just left that production feeling like that guy can do anything. I was so lucky to have him because he understands what it is to live and breathe for the theatre."

