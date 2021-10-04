Canadian singer-artist Grimes’ Twitter bio reads ‘Miss Information.’ While it’s a play on the word ‘misinformation,’ she certainly seems to be living upto it. Grimes recently announced her separation from billionaire Elon Musk, with whom she has a son. Musk confirmed to New York Post’s Page Six that his romantic relationship with the Canadian singer is over and they are now are “semi-separated.” What does ‘semi-separated’ imply? Musk clarified that they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together. Because Grimes and Musk were a celebrity couple, the media attention on them was significant, and following the news of their break up, paparazzi captured a photo of Grimes, reading ‘The Communist Manifesto’ by Karl Marx. According to New York Post, Grimes was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split. In the photos, Grimes is seen wearing a spacey brown and black outfit. New York Post also reported that it had obtained video footage which showed “the progressive pop star blithely flipping through the complicated tome, as if she was leafing through the latest issue of Reader’s Digest."

Following the photo being published by many media organizations, Grimes reading ‘The Communist Manifesto’ by Karl Marx turned into a mix of a meme-fest and a Photoshop battle for the book in her hand.

Grimes walking around LA reading Karl Marx pic.twitter.com/NQlebHX3Zc— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) October 2, 2021

Karl Marx checks twitter, sees Grimes with his book: pic.twitter.com/mWAjAzfVKB— SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 3, 2021

Grimes spotted reading Karl Marx’ Communist Manifesto after split from Elon Musk. The ruling ideas of each age have ever been the ideas of its ruling class. pic.twitter.com/vz0v8hMzpt— Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) October 3, 2021

grimes reading karl marx pic.twitter.com/EK3rC1qclV— a (@outsideofu) October 2, 2021

Grimes walking down the street wearing Artemis Fowl cosplay while reading Karl Marx hoping that this is going on behind her pic.twitter.com/YZs5gRouEf— Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) October 3, 2021

On Sunday, however, Grimes clarified that she staged the photoshoot for the paparazzi as a way to ‘troll’ them. “Paparazzi followed me to a shoot so I tried to think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha," she wrote on Twitter.

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq— Grimes (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

In a follow up tweet, she also explained, “taught myself to stop checking if other ppl think I’m socially acceptable a long time ago. Worrying about being cringe is the enemy of art, failure tolerance is essential for creativity. Deciding not to be mad at ppl enjoying life is ok "

taught myself to stop checking if other ppl think I’m socially acceptable a long time ago. Worrying about being cringe is the enemy of art, failure tolerance is essential for creativity. Deciding not to be mad at ppl enjoying life is ok — Grimes (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

Then, on her Instagram, she further explained, “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead. Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)."

grimes really did a staged photoshoot with the communist manifesto, got told to stfu by everyone, and then went to instagram to defend herself by saying “karl marx’s idea of communism doesn’t work because he failed to consider crypto and gaming” pic.twitter.com/McXOftHYot— tony soprano’s goblin ghoul (@anunonymous) October 3, 2021

Here’s where it gets weird - in her post she mentions that, “I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book)." In June this year, Grimes had gone on a bizarre video rant on TikTok, sharing a video of herself explaining why she considers AI “the fastest path to communism." “I have a proposition for the communists," says Grimes in the video. “So, typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism." According to Grimes, “if implemented correctly," artificial intelligence could “theoretically solve for abundance. “Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being, comfortable living," she continued. “AI could automate all the farming, weed out systemic corruption, thereby bringing us to, as close as possible, genuine equality." Grimes added that AI can provide “everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. ‘Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe," she said.

