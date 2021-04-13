Grimes Shares Photo of White Ink Tattoos on Her Back, Calls Them 'Beautiful Alien Scars'

If Elon Musk is obsessed with space and all the things beyond, his partner Grimes is obsessed with all things extraterrestrial. The 33-year-old Canadian artist posted a picture on her Instagram handle on Sunday where she showed a unique tattoo that she got on her entire back.

The tattoo was made with white ink and was executed by tattoo artist Tweakt and designed by Grimes and artist Nusi Quero, as the singer revealed in her Instagram caption. The bare back picture of Grimes revealed a series of random yet artistic lines and arches all over. The songwriter described the tattoo as alien scars. She further mentioned in her caption about not having a good picture because her back hurts too much and she needs to sleep. The caption also mentioned how the tattoo will take time to set in and her back will be red for a few weeks.

The alien motif is a recurring theme in most of the works done by Grimes. Her obsession with extraterrestrials can be seen in her latest digital art that was sold as NFT (non fungible token) earlier this year. The highest-selling piece from her artwork was a one-of-a-kind video called Death of the Old that features flying cherubs, a cross, a sword and glowing light, all set to an original song by Grimes. The highest bid at the artwork was $3,89,000.

Another NFT made by Grimes, titled Mars, shows a cherub with glowing eyes on top of the rotating planet. The artwork was priced at $7,500.

Grimes also has a child with billionaire business manMusk. The couple welcomed their first baby in 2020 whom they named X Æ A-Xii Musk. The singer explained the unique name and said that X stands for the unknown variable, Æ is the Elven spelling of AI, which is also shorthand for artificial intelligence and also translates to love in several languages including Japanese. And A-12 = precursor to SR-17 is the couple’s favourite aircraft.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here