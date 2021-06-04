Grimes, Who is Dating Billionaire Elon Musk, Went on Bizarre TikTok Rant About AI and Communism

Singer-songwriter and NFT artist Grimes has an odd hot take: AI and Communism go hand-in-hand. Grimes, who has always been unconventional, is making waves on social media for posting a TikTok comparing the two. The musical artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to TikTok on Wednesday to share a video of herself explaining why she considers AI “the fastest path to communism." “I have a proposition for the communists," says Grimes in the video. “So, typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism." According to Grimes, “if implemented correctly," artificial intelligence could “theoretically solve for abundance. “Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being, comfortable living," she continued. “AI could automate all the farming, weed out systemic corruption, thereby bringing us to, as close as possible, genuine equality." Grimes added that AI can provide “everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. ‘Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe," she said.

The video apparently has 1.6 million views on TikTok — and a lot of negative feedback on Twitter where it was posted.

lmao please what the fuck is grimes talking about pic.twitter.com/mrFuH4Ouvb— Olivia Little (@OliviaLittle) June 3, 2021

Some (very rightly) pointed out that Grimes, is dating one of the world’s richest people, Elon Musk - a billionaire who certainly doesn’t believe in everyone having equal amounts of wealth because his net worth would be very different if he did. Grimes’s boyfriend and the father of her child, is the third wealthiest person in the world with a net worth around $150 billion, according to Forbes. So her push for economic equality falls somewhat flat when considering her own lavish lifestyle.

But there are more problems to Grimes’ rant about communism - she doesn’t seem to be very clear on what it is. Grimes’ proposition is that she begins with a gross mischaracterization of what communism is, labelling it as a political ideal with the end goal that no one ever has to work. Even in the most basic definitions of communism, never does it say that people “won’t work."

Her hot take didn’t go down very well on Twitter.

why is GRIMES of all people talking about communism on tik tok in front of a beserk manga panel 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/J02NEQWxJ2— femboy enthusiast (@smalleyhead215) June 3, 2021

did she forget who the man she has a kid with is— femboy enthusiast (@smalleyhead215) June 3, 2021

Just to be clear here the girlfriend of a billionaire who is currently vying for the most wealth ever amassed in history is arguing that AI will somehow bring us Communism, thereby forcing her bf to share his wealth with the rest of us?Like, couldn’t he just do that whenever? — Ian Van Cancel All Student Debt (@ibvanmat) June 3, 2021

grimes went from quoting stalin and calling herself an anti-imperialist to "throwing the phuck down" with depraved con-man elon musk, so excuse me if I don't take her rambling musings about what communists ought to do seriously pic.twitter.com/6HebULrnsu— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) June 3, 2021

i can't imagine taking grimes's opinions on economic systems seriously when she decided to marry elon musk lol— alc (@imalcohol1c) June 3, 2021

no bc grimes getting into communism discourse on tiktok when their man is mayor of capitalism kinda kills me— vampire enthusiast (@beImonttrevor) June 3, 2021

Grimes also got one important part about communism wrong: workers control the means of production. In her farming example, in true communist space, the farmers themselves have control over their work and labour. It absolutely does not mean farmers are cast aside so that we all have to depend on the owners of AI technology to survive. Secondly, Tesla, Elon Musk’s company does not let workers unionize, and received a lot of flak back in the pandemic when Musk demanded Tesla reopen their factories at the peak of the wave.

