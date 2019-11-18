Take the pledge to vote

'Grin and Bear it': Photos of Giant Panda Undergoing CT Scan Go Viral

The 110-kilogram (243-pound) bear underwent the scan while under anesthesia.

Associated Press

Updated:November 18, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
'Grin and Bear it': Photos of Giant Panda Undergoing CT Scan Go Viral
A Berlin zoo says a giant panda whose twin cubs have captured international attention has undergone a CT scan after veterinarians discovered one of his kidneys was smaller than the other.

The zoo said Tuesday that 9-year-old Jiao Qing was examined last week by experts at the city’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research after the discrepancy was picked up on an ultrasound.

The 110-kilogram (243-pound) bear underwent the scan while under anesthesia. Doctors confirmed one kidney is smaller.

The panda’s urine will be tested to determine whether the smaller kidney is functioning properly. Even if not, animals can live healthy lives with only one kidney.

