1-min read

Grinch Paws: Pets are Showing Off Their 'Dr. Seuss Feet' In New Paw-dorable Trend

The Grinch may have stolen Christmas, but these dogs with their adorable paws have surely stolen our hearts.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Grinch Paws: Pets are Showing Off Their 'Dr. Seuss Feet' In New Paw-dorable Trend
Images: Twitter.
It's not just humans who can start a trend.

After pets were bamboozled by the 'Invisible barrier' challenge, there's a new problem that our furry friends face in common: Grinch feet.

A tweet posted by an officer from San Francisco Animal Care & Control showed a pup with a feature most people would relate to 'How the Grinch stole Christmas.'

"When you slide in the room with your Dr. Seuss feet and wait for everyone to notice," she captioned the photo.

Do you see the resemblance?

Following Edith's tweet, other dog owners started sharing pictures of their pups with 'Grinch feet.'

The Grinch may have stolen Christmas, but these dogs with their adorable paws have surely stolen our hearts.

