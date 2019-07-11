Grinch Paws: Pets are Showing Off Their 'Dr. Seuss Feet' In New Paw-dorable Trend

It's not just humans who can start a trend.

After pets were bamboozled by the 'Invisible barrier' challenge, there's a new problem that our furry friends face in common: Grinch feet.

A tweet posted by an officer from San Francisco Animal Care & Control showed a pup with a feature most people would relate to 'How the Grinch stole Christmas.'

"When you slide in the room with your Dr. Seuss feet and wait for everyone to notice," she captioned the photo.

When you slide in the room with your Dr. Seuss feet and wait for everyone to notice. pic.twitter.com/OcAhZBN17S — Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) July 10, 2019

Do you see the resemblance?

This is River and she belongs to one of our officers. I couldn't stop laughing at her feet when she came in. I don't know how much care she takes to look that good though — Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) July 10, 2019

Great feet cosplay! — Rhonda Webb (@RhondaWebb1) July 10, 2019

Following Edith's tweet, other dog owners started sharing pictures of their pups with 'Grinch feet.'

Did someone say Grinch paws? pic.twitter.com/NnZocHpyYH — luminous numinous 🐬 (@LuminousNumino1) July 10, 2019

"your dog has like grinch feet" pic.twitter.com/7TfLEGTs0P — Lexis Rios (@leexxxisss) October 14, 2015

My sisters dog has straight up grinch feet pic.twitter.com/wqHVuRTRnv — Alex Holton (@alexholton) July 10, 2019

A pic of my dog n her lil grinch feet pic.twitter.com/zxHta9RZMR — Elaine Benes (@supernovaxgirl) April 22, 2016

Y’all my dog has grinch feet 😍 pic.twitter.com/jtStpR6nPg — Katie Rivenbark (@KatieRivenbark) October 3, 2017

this is my lily who had the best “grinch feet” ever. she lived a lovely 16 years. i was blessed to own her for the last three. she passed away a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/rTNfVAa7S5 — jo (@carriesveggies) July 10, 2019

THIS IS MY DOGS MOMENT TO SHOW THEIR GRINCH FEETS pic.twitter.com/N91PRwBli8 — Carol Ray ⚡️ (@carolcarol92) July 10, 2019

The Grinch may have stolen Christmas, but these dogs with their adorable paws have surely stolen our hearts.