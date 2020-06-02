Grindr to Remove 'Ethnicity Filter' in Solidarity with ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

Dating app Grindr has decided to remove the ethnic filter from its app. This decision comes as a mark of solidarity with protests taking place against United States’ Police brutality against black man George Floyd. The African American was choked to death by a white police officer kneeling on him in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a statement shared on the company’s official Twitter handle, they said, “We stand in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the hundreds of thousands of queer people of color who log in to our app every day. We will not be silent, and we will not be inactive”.

The statement further read, “Today, we are making donations to the Marsha P Johnson Institute and Black Lives Matter, and urge you to do the same if you can. We will continue to fight racism on Grindr, both through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform”.

Majority of the Twitter users have appreciated this decision. Take a look at some of the reactions:

In another heartfelt post, the company revealed how they intended to unveil the Pride Preserves initiative, but aren’t doing so as the same does not feel right at the moment.



