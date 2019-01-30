English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
There Be Dragons: Gringotts Wizarding Bank from Harry Potter Opens to the Public
Gringotts Wizarding Bank, owned and run by goblins – and with at least one bad-tempered dragon on staff – features prominently in the "Harry Potter" books and films.
(Image: Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour London)
From April 6, visitors to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter can visit the set of the wizarding world's famous bank, as the Studio Tour unveils its biggest-ever expansion.
Gringotts Wizarding Bank, owned and run by goblins – and with at least one bad-tempered dragon on staff – features prominently in the "Harry Potter" books and films, including a key scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II where Harry and his friends break out of a secret vault on the back of a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon.
On April 6, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will open the doors to a permanent 16,500-square-foot addition featuring the opulent wizarding bank, including the mysterious Lestrange vault and a gallery of goblins, designed and constructed by several original crew members from the films.
Lined with towering marble pillars, the bank's central hall will sport crystal chandeliers and real brass leaf, along with the goblin employees' quills, ledgers, inkwells and piles of gold Galleon coins.
The costumes and prosthetics belonging to Bogrod, Griphook and other goblin bankers seen in the films will also be on display.
Fans can enter the Lestrange Vault -- the hiding place of the Sword of Gryffindor and Voldemort's Horcrux in the films -- and take a selfie or two against the huge piles of treasure belonging to the sinister Lestrange family.
A new 17,000-square-foot lobby and café will also open on the same date, seating up to 500 people and serving Potter-themed food and drink.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter opened in March 2012 in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, north-west of London. It offers Potterheads the chance to explore locations such as Hogwarts's Great Hall and Diagon Alley, and get behind-the-scenes glimpses of special effects, animatronic creatures and props used in the films.
Entrance to Gringotts will be included in the ticket price, so you won't need to change your Muggle money for wizard wealth just yet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Gringotts Wizarding Bank, owned and run by goblins – and with at least one bad-tempered dragon on staff – features prominently in the "Harry Potter" books and films, including a key scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II where Harry and his friends break out of a secret vault on the back of a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon.
On April 6, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will open the doors to a permanent 16,500-square-foot addition featuring the opulent wizarding bank, including the mysterious Lestrange vault and a gallery of goblins, designed and constructed by several original crew members from the films.
Lined with towering marble pillars, the bank's central hall will sport crystal chandeliers and real brass leaf, along with the goblin employees' quills, ledgers, inkwells and piles of gold Galleon coins.
The costumes and prosthetics belonging to Bogrod, Griphook and other goblin bankers seen in the films will also be on display.
Fans can enter the Lestrange Vault -- the hiding place of the Sword of Gryffindor and Voldemort's Horcrux in the films -- and take a selfie or two against the huge piles of treasure belonging to the sinister Lestrange family.
A new 17,000-square-foot lobby and café will also open on the same date, seating up to 500 people and serving Potter-themed food and drink.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter opened in March 2012 in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, north-west of London. It offers Potterheads the chance to explore locations such as Hogwarts's Great Hall and Diagon Alley, and get behind-the-scenes glimpses of special effects, animatronic creatures and props used in the films.
Entrance to Gringotts will be included in the ticket price, so you won't need to change your Muggle money for wizard wealth just yet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will The Maharashtra Government Ban PUBG, After an Eleven Year Old Demands That in a Letter?
- iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
- Flipkart Warns New FDI Rules For E-commerce Will Cause “Significant Customer Disruption”, Unless Delayed
- Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
- Jeffrey Archer Interview: I Think India Belongs to the Next Generation of Women
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results