CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Grizzly Vlogger: Bear Finds GoPro in US Forest, Records Video of Itself
2-MIN READ

Grizzly Vlogger: Bear Finds GoPro in US Forest, Records Video of Itself

This cute video has been liked by 361.7 thousand people and has been shared around 51 thousand times. (Credits: Twitter/@NEONGENESIS)

This cute video has been liked by 361.7 thousand people and has been shared around 51 thousand times. (Credits: Twitter/@NEONGENESIS)

This cute video has been liked by 361.7 thousand people and has been shared around 51 thousand times.

If you are a vlogger or know someone who vlogs, you would know the challenges usually faced. Bringing new and fresh content regularly is not at all an easy task. Not only is thinking about the content a challenge, but editing it is another task. However, a bear, who is not even a vlogger, made a selfie video sans editing, which is being now shared widely on the social media. In this 26-second video shared by a user on Twitter, a bear can be seen palpating the GoPro. Netizens are adoring the bear for its cuteness and cluelessness with which it looks all around at the camera.

This cute video has been liked by 361.7 thousand people and has been shared around 51 thousand times.

RELATED STORIES

The video is originally from the Wyoming state of United States of America. While out in the forest for archery hunting, Dylan Schilt found a lost Go Pro. He took the GoPro back with him into the camp and charged it up. He “couldn’t believe” what he saw, read his Facebook post.

https://www.facebook.com/dschilt/videos/379238563747845/

Sharing the video on his Facebook profile, Dylan wrote, “After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it.Hands down the craziest thing I've ever found!”

Like always, people did not miss out on the opportunity to make tongue-in-cheek memes out of this video. A user, through this video, took a humorous dig at the YouTubers.

and another user reminded him of the mandatory YouTuber hymn

Users were quick to make relatable memes out of this video.

While all the attention was grabbed by the bear, one of the users hinted the GoPro manufacturers towards a strong advertising game.

If this video has left you with a smile, we can assure you that there are many other several videos on the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 05, 2021, 15:21 IST