Grizzly Vlogger: Bear Finds GoPro in US Forest, Records Video of Itself

If you are a vlogger or know someone who vlogs, you would know the challenges usually faced. Bringing new and fresh content regularly is not at all an easy task. Not only is thinking about the content a challenge, but editing it is another task. However, a bear, who is not even a vlogger, made a selfie video sans editing, which is being now shared widely on the social media. In this 26-second video shared by a user on Twitter, a bear can be seen palpating the GoPro. Netizens are adoring the bear for its cuteness and cluelessness with which it looks all around at the camera.

GUYS A BEAR FOUND A GOPRO AND TURNED IT ON pic.twitter.com/BhN8oyw3F8— night of the living ted🧟‍♂️ (@NE0NGENESlS) October 2, 2021

He has no idea how cute he is— Holly Kujo (@SanjisAshtray) October 3, 2021

This cute video has been liked by 361.7 thousand people and has been shared around 51 thousand times.

The video is originally from the Wyoming state of United States of America. While out in the forest for archery hunting, Dylan Schilt found a lost Go Pro. He took the GoPro back with him into the camp and charged it up. He “couldn’t believe” what he saw, read his Facebook post.

https://www.facebook.com/dschilt/videos/379238563747845/

Sharing the video on his Facebook profile, Dylan wrote, “After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it.Hands down the craziest thing I've ever found!”

Like always, people did not miss out on the opportunity to make tongue-in-cheek memes out of this video. A user, through this video, took a humorous dig at the YouTubers.

“hey guys, welcome to my channel! A lot of you guys have been asking about my morning routine—“ pic.twitter.com/WLKi5zMcV9— Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) October 3, 2021

and another user reminded him of the mandatory YouTuber hymn

"remember to ding that like button and subscribe, it really helps the channel. lately, the youtube algorithm has been just…unbearable."— The Arkitekt (@eviltenet22) October 3, 2021

*whispers* Hello and welcome to Bear ASMR. Today your my dentist inspecting my mouth. pic.twitter.com/FAmMHguIww— Toby Reynolds (@TobyTBD) October 4, 2021

Users were quick to make relatable memes out of this video.

You got games on your phone ? pic.twitter.com/nxmicxuIbu— The Incredible Shrinking Lad! (@teenytinyguy) October 3, 2021

my dad's facebook profile picture pic.twitter.com/3dHE8iQg9K— COLLEGE OH GOD HELP (@bluejae__) October 3, 2021

While all the attention was grabbed by the bear, one of the users hinted the GoPro manufacturers towards a strong advertising game.

if that is not the best advertisement for the durabillity of a gopro that i dont know what will.— LeOwl (@DerpinatorDerpy) October 3, 2021

What my phone sees when I get a new set after having short nails for a while pic.twitter.com/lA3bEZkn2i— codingwithcathy (@codingwithcathy) October 4, 2021

If this video has left you with a smile, we can assure you that there are many other several videos on the internet.

