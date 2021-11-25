Groom Falls Sick on Wedding Day, Bride Gets Married to his Photo

No matter how the bride and the groom want their wedding day to be, things hardly go as planned. Movies have taught us that almost always something unplanned happens and everyone tries to fix it. But what if that something is the groom falling sick from severe food poisoning and getting hospitalised? The wedding would have to be called off, right? But in a bizarre case of a couple in North Carolina, United States, the groom asked the bride to go on without him. The bride listened to him and did not call the wedding off. Someone found a pole on wheels, put a suit around it and fixed her husband’s picture on an iPad. And she got married to a makeshift version of him. On their TikTok account, The Victorian, the wedding venue, shared glimpses of the hilarious wedding in a video that is going viral on the social media platform. In the 21-second-long video, dancing couples at the wedding party can be seen. Then we see the bride dancing and cutting the wedding cake while carrying “the groom” by her side. People can also be seen getting pictures clicked with the bride and the makeshift groom. The funniest part of the video is in the end when a person, probably a friend or family member of the bride or the groom can be seen dancing with the makeshift groom.

Responding to the video, the groom wrote in a comment, “Groom here! A huge thank you to the Victorian.” He added that it was the couple’s third attempt at a wedding during the pandemic. He explained that because of the hospital regulations, earlier attempts, and his hopes to return to the ceremony, he wanted the bride to be with her friends and family. “We have been together for almost eight years, with many more to come,” he wrote.

Many people empathised with the couple and admired the bride. “Can you please tell your wife that her dress is absolutely beautiful,” a user wrote. Another user quipped, “she is married to his iPad now.” Other users found the event beautiful, “in sickness and in health at its finest,” they wrote.

