Groom in Kerala Ties Mangalsutra to His Bride in Lucknow Over a Video Call

With the bride stranded in Lukcnow and the groom in Kerala and the pundits saying there would be no auspicious date for the next two years, a couple solemnised the wedding on video call.

The bride was in Lucknow with her brother and mother when the lockdown was announced and has been stranded there.

“I had booked tickets for April 18 for Kerala. But due to the lockdown, flight services were suspended. The family did not want to miss the auspicious day and it was decided that the marriage will be solemnised online,” Anjana, the bride, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The groom, Nadesan works with a bank, while Anjana is a software engineer.

The online wedding rituals were completed with the groom tying the auspicious Mangalsutra around the bride’s image in the video call.

The couple is now waiting for the travel curbs to be eased to be together and to host a reception for the family and friends.

The nation-wide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus compelled many couples to solemnise the weddings on video call. Earlier, a couple got married over video call with the bride in Delhi and groom in Mumbai, while family and friends from abroad joined in too. In another instance, Patna’s Sadiya Nasreen and Uttar Pradesh’s Danish Raza had their Nikah (Muslim wedding vows) through a video call.

