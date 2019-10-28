Groom Marries Fiancé’s Corpse to Fulfill Her Wish of Being a Bride

Proving that his love for his fiancé goes beyond a single lifetime, a man in China married his fiancé's corpse during her funeral to fulfill her wish of becoming a bride.

The 35-year-old groom Xu Shinan married Yang Liu's corpse in presence of his family. Yangu Liu had succumbed to a long battle to breast cancer on October 14, reported the Daily Mail.

Shinan and Yang were in a relationship for 12 years. Shinan read the wedding wovs to Yang, who was dressed in a white bridal gown. Her corpse was surrounded by 169 pink roses, the daily cited local reports.

According to reports, after Yang’s demise, Shinan stood by her corpse for seven days. It’s a local custom observed in China to pay respect to the departed soul.

Local newspaper Dalian Evening News reported that the couple was university classmates, who interacted with each other over the internet before falling in love in August 2007. They registered their marriage in August 2013, and started to prepare for their wedding.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Yang was diagnosed with breast cancer in March a year later. Even though she went through surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, Shinan recalled that she was always smiling, even documenting her treatment on Weibo in hopes of inspiring other cancer patients.

While Yang's condition marginally improved after chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the dreaded disease made a comeback in 2017 and her health worsened. She slipped into a coma on October 6 and passed away a week later.

After Yang passed away, Shinan came to know from her online shopping cart that she was choosing wedding gown before being hospitalised. "All that I can do is to fulfill your wish and letting you wear a wedding dress fulfills my wish," Xu said during the funeral/wedding in front of family, before breaking down in tears, the report further

