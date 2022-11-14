Groom Smears Cake On Wife's Face, Internet Feels Differently About it

From the couple to the arrangements in the venue, every aspect was on point at this wedding. Everyone was waiting for the beautiful moment when this couple would read out their marital vows. They were extremely happy when the groom stepped up to cut a piece of the cake to feed to his wife. However, that’s when the unthinkable happened.

According to a Tik Tok video shared by bride Jade Kennedy, the groom tried to smash the cake on her face. She quickly realised what was going to happen and backed off. The guests were shocked beyond words by this rude behaviour displayed by the groom.

Jade also lost her balance while trying to save herself from this attack, and she fell to the ground along with the groom. The groom quickly helped her back on her feet; but by then, the damage had been done.

The video went viral and viewers lambasted the groom for ruining the most important moment of the bride’s life. However, Jade — who had shared the video, clarified that this act was done in good humour only. She wrote in the caption that, “It’s official we’re mr and mrs price [sic] he got me back for doing it to him good and propa love my ars–hole of a husband,”

According to a report by the New York Post, it was also mentioned that a guest had to step in to wipe the red cake off Jade’s dress. Despite the clarification issued by the bride, viewers are not impressed with the prank played by her groom.

One wrote that if he is this much aggressive in front of the crowd, imagine what he must be behind closed doors. Another wrote that the bride tried to smile through the whole situation, but looked devastated. A user also cautioned the girl and her family to be on alert about the groom’s behaviour. Social media users also warned Jade that these are the early signs of domestic violence.

