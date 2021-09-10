Groom's 'Cockroach' Milk Trick On Indian TV Show Made Bride Faint. Watched it Yet?

Indian Television shows have a bad reputation on social media. From the bizarre ‘chaand ka tukdaa’ challenge to the plain stupid laptop washing scene, Indian TV shows are a gift that keeps on giving. Readers would need to brace themselves to know what the recent scene that has gone viral depicts since it is “unappetizing", to say the least.

A Twitter user shared a clip from the show ‘Dil Se Di Dua….Saubhagyavati Bhava’, in which a couple, especially the groom, is doing rather strange things on their wedding night. The scene shows a cockroach crawling up the bride’s shoulder that scares her.

This is when the groom steps in, takes the cockroach in his hand, and attempts to kill. When the bride stops him, things get interesting. The man takes a glass of milk, puts the insect inside, and drinks the content of the glass. Watching this, the bride is shocked and faints immediately.

bc ye kya dekh li mene 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qMETQEoYaf— butterscotchwh0r3 (@kendallsiimpp) September 7, 2021

As the bizarre video went viral, it received quite some reactions on social media.

To all those who don't know, this is a serial called 'sthg sthg… Saubhagyavati bhava' (not sure ab the sp). The guy's name is Viraj Dobriyal. He's over possessive towards his wife, also, extremely abusive towards her (again).I know I need help 😭— AP👑 (@alpananaaa) September 8, 2021

Eeeuuuu!! mere pass alfaaz nhi hn 😬🙏— Aqsa Rao (@Aqsaa_says) September 7, 2021

This is not an isolated incident of such a shocking scene going viral on social media. Recently, a scene from the Bengali serial ‘Jamuna Dhaki’ is at the centre of laughter and jokes. In the scene, Jamuna, the protagonist, is seen playing the drums while standing. Not only is playing drums while standing extremely difficult but the music playing in the background sounded quite professional, something that a beginner would not be able to play.

Once the channel shared the scene as a promo, netizens flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. While some Facebook users trolled the makers of the show for lack of research, others just made fun of the hilarious scene.

