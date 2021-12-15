WATCH: Groom’s Horse Carriage Goes Up in Flames During Wedding Procession in Gujarat

A groom in Gujarat’s Panchmahal region had a horrific experience when the horse carriage he was riding in caught fire. He managed to escape unharmed but the incident understandably caused panic around. The video, which has gone viral, shows frightening pictures of the groom and some children’s carriage going up in flames. Bystanders rushed to fetch fire extinguishers from adjacent stores, and were successful in dousing the flames. The groom and other members of the wedding party were able to flee in time, and the horse too was freed from the buggy once the fire was extinguished.

According to several media reports, the carriage erupted in flames as a result of a fireworks-related mishap. According to an India Today report, the incident occurred during the wedding of Tejas, son of Shauleshbhai Shah, who resides near the Jogeshwari Mahadev temple in the city’s major market in the Paravdi area of Shehra. The canopy of the buggy is seen catching fire in the video, causing alarm among people who were present at the scene. The event occurred when the procession arrived at a temple in the region.

Watch it here:

Bizarre incidents at Indian weddings keep making the news. The Uttar Pradesh Police, for example, launched an investigation into a viral video of a couple holding a gun and firing shots in the air at their wedding in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The groom fires two bullets while the delighted bride poses with him in the viral video. The event occurred in the Ghaziabad neighbourhood of Ghantaghar. The couple’s identity, however, is yet to be discovered by the police. According to the police, the incident is being investigated.

In some places of north India, celebratory firings have resulted in casualties and police action. The Centre amended The Arms Act in December 2019 to make celebratory firing a criminal offence punishable by two years in prison along with fines.

