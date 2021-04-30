Groom’s Sister With Down Syndrome Asked to be Maid of Honour, Her Reaction is Priceless

An emotional clip showing a woman suffering from Down Syndrome reacting on being asked to be Maid of Honour at her brother’s wedding is leaving netizens teary eyed. Chris Garafola, a US model, regularly shares updates about his elder sister, Brittany, who suffers from Down Syndrome. Recently, he shared a video when Chris, along with his fiancé Tatiana, broke the news of their wedding to Brittany.

In the one-minute clip of a video call, Tatiana asks Brittany if she could be her Maid of Honour, to which Brittany replies positively with sheer enthusiasm. “You will? And you’ll wear a special dress and flowers and walk down the aisle,” asks Tatiana while Brittany can be seen nodding in excitement. “Woohoo, she said yes,” exclaims the couple watching Brittany cheer in pure delight over the news.

Sharing the new on Instagram with his thousands of followers, Garafola wrote that they had been wanting to get married for a while but due to COVID-19,they had to change their plans. Brittany’s presence at the wedding was their priority so the couple waited for her to get vaccinated before planning the ceremony. “Her health was our main priority-no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he added.

Brittany received both doses of the vaccine without any adverse effects this month so the couple jumped onto their wedding plans. The couple will surprise her with a ‘beautiful ring’ when they see her to make her ‘feel like she is part of the ceremony.’

Garafola further added that when one has a sibling with Down Syndrome, ‘you don’t take marriage lightly’ as ‘your significant other needs to understand that although you are marrying them, you’re a package deal,’ describing Tatiana and Brittany as his ‘TWO best friends,’ and he is lucky that his wife loves Brittany ‘with every fiber of her being.’

Watch the heart-melting video here:

On April 19, Garafola shared pictures from their wedding in Florida in which Brittany is dressed in beige dress holding flowers posing withthe newlyweds.

