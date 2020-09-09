BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Gross or Yummy? Chocolate-coated Fried Chicken is a Food-Dessert Crossover No One Wants to Have

The cooked chicken is dipped inside a bowl of chocolate before being fried and served. Credits: Twitter

This Chocolate-coated fried chicken bizarre recipe created a buzz on social media and has disgusted netizens just like the year 2020 disgusted all of us, Watch Viral Video

People have been sharing videos of weird dishes of late on social media. Netizens have seen dishes like Nutella Biryani, Maggi Pani puri, and ice cream dosa in the last few months. Now, another clip of a bizarre dish has surfaced on the internet which may turn food lovers off.

The clip shows chicken drumsticks being dipped into a bowl of what seems like melted chocolate. Then, they are put into hot oil for deep frying. 

The video, which was made on TikTok, found its way to Twitter. It has gone viral receiving more than 1.2 million views, 46K likes, and over 14K retweets.

Responding to the post, one person dropped crying emojis in the comment section.

A user called it blasphemy, while another asked if it is a joke.

One netizen, cracking a joke, said he wished 2012 had killed him.

Many people also put out funny memes and GIFs. Here are some of those.

However, a user asserted that the paste in which it was dipped was not chocolate but mole, an indigenous Nahuatl sauce. He added, “You can't deep fry chocolate and expect it to become solid.”

Replying to him, a person said, “It’s still gross tho, why would you fry mole on chicken? The whole point of it is for it to be a sauce. But I might also be biased I don’t like the chocolate-based mole.”

If it is in fact mole, think of the flavor of cacao which is slightly bitter not sweet with savory seasonings added.

Last month, a video of a dish called Gulab Jamun pancakes did round on social media.

The clip showed pancake batter being prepared from readymade Gulab Jamun mix. In the video, a person (a woman from voice) then made pancakes by shallow-frying them.

In the end, sweet syrup, instead of maple syrup, was added to the pancakes. 

