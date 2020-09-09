Gross or Yummy? Chocolate-coated Fried Chicken is a Food-Dessert Crossover No One Wants to Have

People have been sharing videos of weird dishes of late on social media. Netizens have seen dishes like Nutella Biryani, Maggi Pani puri, and ice cream dosa in the last few months. Now, another clip of a bizarre dish has surfaced on the internet which may turn food lovers off.

The clip shows chicken drumsticks being dipped into a bowl of what seems like melted chocolate. Then, they are put into hot oil for deep frying.

White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0 — Supervillian テガ (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020

The video, which was made on TikTok, found its way to Twitter. It has gone viral receiving more than 1.2 million views, 46K likes, and over 14K retweets.

Responding to the post, one person dropped crying emojis in the comment section.

chocolate chicken — AഗCE (@localjefe) September 3, 2020

A user called it blasphemy, while another asked if it is a joke.

This is blasphemy at its finest — Amina (@aminaxhmd) September 3, 2020

This is a joke right — Jémima‍♀️ (@jemima_k1) September 3, 2020

One netizen, cracking a joke, said he wished 2012 had killed him.

I wish 2012 killed us pic.twitter.com/vd5oNv2e76 — Papa Rose (@GoldenChild_IV) September 4, 2020

Many people also put out funny memes and GIFs. Here are some of those.

When we asked yall to season your chicken, this wasn’t what we meant.. pic.twitter.com/evFuGUXw35 — mirabel™️ (@miraaaabby) September 3, 2020

However, a user asserted that the paste in which it was dipped was not chocolate but mole, an indigenous Nahuatl sauce. He added, “You can't deep fry chocolate and expect it to become solid.”

It's not chocolate, it's mole. An indigenous Nahuatl sauce. You can't deep fry chocolate and expect it to become a solid. — Chris (@Ou1ixes) September 3, 2020

Replying to him, a person said, “It’s still gross tho, why would you fry mole on chicken? The whole point of it is for it to be a sauce. But I might also be biased I don’t like the chocolate-based mole.”

It’s still gross tho, why would you fry mole on chicken? The whole point of it is for it to be a sauce. But I might also be biased I don’t like the chocolate based mole — Señor Sazón (@SazonPapii) September 4, 2020

If it is in fact mole, think of the flavor of cacao which is slightly bitter not sweet with savory seasonings added.

If it is in fact mole, think of the flavor of cacao which is slightly bitter not sweet with savory seasonings added. — Anne Marie Lastrassi (@Lucky__Luciana) September 4, 2020

Last month, a video of a dish called Gulab Jamun pancakes did round on social media.

The clip showed pancake batter being prepared from readymade Gulab Jamun mix. In the video, a person (a woman from voice) then made pancakes by shallow-frying them.

In the end, sweet syrup, instead of maple syrup, was added to the pancakes.