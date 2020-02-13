Take the pledge to vote

Gross! Wendy Sacked Worker after TikTok Clip Showed Him Taking Bath in Its Kitchen Sink

In the video, the man can be seen taking bath in the kitchen sink as another employee wearing a Wendy's uniform asks him to wash himself.

Trending Desk

February 13, 2020
Wendy Sacked Worker after TikTok Clip Showed Him Taking Bath in Its Kitchen Sink
Wendy’s fired one of its employees after he was filmed taking a bath in an industrial kitchen sink. The incident occurred at one of the Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, US.

According to The Daily News, the 23-second video was originally made on TikTok and then posted on Facebook, where it went viral.

The video, which was reportedly shared on TikTok by an employee, seems to have been removed from the app.

In the video, the man can be seen taking bath in the kitchen sink as another employee wearing a Wendy's uniform asks him to wash himself.

The clip showed the fired employee saying that the sink feels like a hot tub, as he scrubs himself in soapy water. The other employees could be heard laughing in the background.

The man and other employees in the clip have been sacked, Newsweek reported quoting a spokesperson for Team Schostak, a restaurant group which owns and operates 56 Wendy's restaurants in Michigan.

Christian Camp, the vice president of human resources for Team Schostak, also said that the behaviour was shocking and completely unacceptable.

This is not the first time an employee was filmed bathing in Wendy’s kitchen sink. Last year, a video surfaced on social media, which showed a Wendy’s employee taking a bath in a huge kitchen sink.

Encouraged by his colleagues, the man, in that video, can been seen climbing into the frothy industrial sink.

Responding to that incident, Wendy, in a statement, said that it was a prank by a person, who no longer works at this restaurant.

