Gross! Wendy Sacked Worker after TikTok Clip Showed Him Taking Bath in Its Kitchen Sink
In the video, the man can be seen taking bath in the kitchen sink as another employee wearing a Wendy's uniform asks him to wash himself.
Representative Image. (Image credit: Twitter)
Wendy’s fired one of its employees after he was filmed taking a bath in an industrial kitchen sink. The incident occurred at one of the Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, US.
According to The Daily News, the 23-second video was originally made on TikTok and then posted on Facebook, where it went viral.
The video, which was reportedly shared on TikTok by an employee, seems to have been removed from the app.
In the video, the man can be seen taking bath in the kitchen sink as another employee wearing a Wendy's uniform asks him to wash himself.
The clip showed the fired employee saying that the sink feels like a hot tub, as he scrubs himself in soapy water. The other employees could be heard laughing in the background.
The man and other employees in the clip have been sacked, Newsweek reported quoting a spokesperson for Team Schostak, a restaurant group which owns and operates 56 Wendy's restaurants in Michigan.
Christian Camp, the vice president of human resources for Team Schostak, also said that the behaviour was shocking and completely unacceptable.
This is not the first time an employee was filmed bathing in Wendy’s kitchen sink. Last year, a video surfaced on social media, which showed a Wendy’s employee taking a bath in a huge kitchen sink.
Encouraged by his colleagues, the man, in that video, can been seen climbing into the frothy industrial sink.
Responding to that incident, Wendy, in a statement, said that it was a prank by a person, who no longer works at this restaurant.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
- Airbus Reveals Futuristic 'Blended Wing' Commercial Aircraft Design With 20 Percent Fuel Saving
- Zomato's 'Favourite Breakfast' Puzzle is Reminding Desi Foodies of Poha, Bangladesh and AAP
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical