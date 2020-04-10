BUZZ

Grounded Airlines Indigo, Vistara, GoAir Emphasise on Staying 'Parked' in Hilarious Twitter Banter

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

All flights in India are of course suspended till further notice, with only Air India operating to help bring home the stranded Indians from various parts of the world.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
Variations in quarantine humour have been among the most sought after trends during these recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India have been in a 21-day lockdown period which runs its course on April 14, and domestic airline carriers like Indigo and Vistara took to social media impress upon the continued need to ‘stay grounded’ and at home.

It was IndiGo, who kicked off the light-hearted conversation by poking fun at Vistara, who responded invited GoAir to join in the Friday morning banter session.

Along with them, Spicejet, AirAsia India and the Delhi Airport also joined in the banter but did urge citizens to stay home and create a safer atmosphere for the future.

