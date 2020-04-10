Grounded Airlines Indigo, Vistara, GoAir Emphasise on Staying 'Parked' in Hilarious Twitter Banter

Variations in quarantine humour have been among the most sought after trends during these recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India have been in a 21-day lockdown period which runs its course on April 14, and domestic airline carriers like Indigo and Vistara took to social media impress upon the continued need to ‘stay grounded’ and at home.

It was IndiGo, who kicked off the light-hearted conversation by poking fun at Vistara, who responded invited GoAir to join in the Friday morning banter session.

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

Along with them, Spicejet, AirAsia India and the Delhi Airport also joined in the banter but did urge citizens to stay home and create a safer atmosphere for the future.

All flights in India are of course suspended till further notice, with only Air India operating to help bring home the stranded Indians from various parts of the world.