Group of Alligators Safely Crossing the Road Brings Traffic to a Halt at a US Crosswalk

We have often seen visuals of wild animals roaming on roads and parks. While they do not wish to interrupt the human lives, they often end up causing traffic jams or scaring people.

Something similar happened recently and a video of it has been doing rounds on the internet. Shared by a US resident Bill Angell, the two-minute-long video shows a group of alligators walking slowly as they cross the road. Moments later, we see them dive into a waterbody.

The most hilarious part of the video is that these alligators chose to walk specially on the crosswalk to cross the road. In the video, one can see cars and people standing behind as they capture the moment in their phones.

The video has received more than 4,000 likes on social media, gathering more than 17 thousand views as of now, along with several people commenting on the clip.

A user wrote, "They are a bit too close for me...I guess folks don't realize how stealth and fast they really are!"

Another user jokingly called it "an alligator traffic jam". A user revealed how these reptiles trick people by walking slowly. "I always think of this video when I see people get so close to alligators. Alligators give off the false impression that they move slowly, but boy are they quick!" read the comment.