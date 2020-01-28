Group of Bystanders Lift an SUV to Rescue Woman Stuck Under it on Busy NYC Road
The incident occurred while the woman was crossing the road a Lower East Side street in Manhattan, New York City.
Image credit: Twitter
In a bizarre and nearly-fatal incident, a 25-year-old woman was mowed over by an SUV in the middle of a busy road, only to get stuck under the car.
In a video that has been going viral on Twitter, a woman can be seen stuck under Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV that hit her while she was crossing a Lower East Side street in Manhattan, New York City. The vehicle’s driver was reportedly taking a right turn before it hit and ran over the pedestrian, halting on top of her.
Posted by Twitter user Colby Droscher, the video captures a swarms of passersby rushing to rescue the woman, who was stuck under the automobile. The bystanders later lifted the vehicle to pull the woman out of danger.
In a follow-up tweet, the woman can be seen laying on the pavement with her phone in hand as first responders tend to her.
The user shared an update and wrote, “The woman is awake and on her phone.”
The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0— help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020
A spokesperson from New York Police Department confirmed that the lady did not suffer any serious injuries and lay conscious and alert. The emergency facilities transported her to Bellevue Hospital to treat ache and bruising.
According to New York Daily News, the 65-year-old woman behind the wheel was issued a summons by the police for failure to yield.
